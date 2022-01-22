CLINCHPORT — When Ethan Chavez is on his game, he’s hard to stop.
Such was the case Friday night.
In front of a packed house at Rye Cove, Chavez recorded a double-double of 38 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Eagles to a 66-53 win over Scott County rival Twin Springs in Cumberland District boys basketball action.
Rye Cove's Ethan Chavez scored 38 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in a Cumberland District win over Twin Springs Friday. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/qtIiWVjvz5— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) January 22, 2022
“We just went out there and executed, didn’t turn the ball over, didn’t take bad shots,” Chavez said. “We played as a team, we played great defense. Overall, it was a great night.”
Twin Springs (9-6, 3-1) fell a game behind Rye Cove (13-2, 4-1) in the district win column.
Chavez knows Friday’s win, while exciting, isn’t the final story in the rivalry. The squads are scheduled to meet in the regular-season finale on Feb. 11 at Twin Springs and they could also meet again in district or possibly region play.
“We’ll have to play them probably in a bigger game sometime down the road. That will be the real test,” Chavez said. “This is just a steppingstone.”
Rye Cove jumped ahead early and never trailed. Twin Springs cut the lead to 34-32 early in the third quarter, but the Eagles answered by rebuilding their advantage to 45-36 by the end of the frame.
The Titans got back within 52-45 with 4:24 left, but that was as close as they could get.
Rye Cove coach Michael Paul Berry was proud of Chavez and his play, but he said the victory was a team effort.
“When he’s like that he’s as good as anybody around,” Berry said. “We rode him tonight, but I can’t say enough about our other guys. I thought Titus Homenick did an awesome job on defense, finishing off defensive possessions. And that’s what it takes.
“It was a group effort.”
Twin Springs received 20 points from Connor Lane, 13 from Bradley Owens and 12 from B.J. Castle, but the Titans just never seemed to have an answer for Chavez and the aggressive Rye Cove defense.
“(Chavez) had a heck of a night. We couldn’t do anything to stop him,” Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb said. “He played a heck of a game tonight. He made it tough for us.”
CAREER NIGHT FOR LAMB
Rye Cove freshman Kaylee Lamb hit career bests in scoring, with 34 points, and in 3-pointers made, with seven, to lead the Lady Eagles to a 52-39 win.
Rye Cove freshman Kaylee Lamb scored a career-high 34 points Friday in the Lady Eagles win over Twin Springs. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/jpHc90acal— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) January 22, 2022
“We worked really hard this week,” Lamb said. “We ran a lot, we got in better shape for tonight. We finished really strong.”
Both teams opened the game with sluggish shooting with Rye Cove holding a 6-5 lead after the first quarter and Twin Springs leading 22-18 at halftime.
In the second half, Rye Cove — boosted by Lamb’s outside shooting — picked up the tempo and pulled away.
Gracie Turner added 11 points for the Lady Eagles (4-9, 2-3).
Twin Springs (5-9, 1-3) got 17 points from Kayli Dunn.