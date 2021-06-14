GATE CITY — Two big innings Monday gave Gate City a big win.
The Blue Devils (10-4) scored six runs in the first inning and 11 in the fourth to take a 17-3 win over Richlands (7-8) in the Region 2D baseball quarterfinals at the Scott County Sports Complex.
The game was called in the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule.
Gate City will host Virginia High on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Region 2D semifinals.
LOTS OF RUNS
It was an all-or-nothing kind of situation for the Blue Devils, who scored in bunches.
After putting up six on just two hits in the bottom of the first, the Devils went three up and three down in both the second and third innings.
Coach Jonathon Salyer's Gate Blue Devils defeated Richlands 17-3 Monday in the Region 2D quarterfinals. The Devils host Virginia High Wednesday in the regional semis. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/NMuIxGY6Vi— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) June 15, 2021
“We scored six in the first and it kind of relaxed us,” Gate City coach Jonathon Salyer said. “I think it kind of relaxed us too much with our bats in the second and third. But we came back in the fourth and had some good hits at the plate.”
Richlands also helped out in bunches with three walks and four errors in the opening inning.
Winning pitcher Carter Babb kept the Blue Tornado off balance early. The junior throw 2 1/3 innings, giving up no runs and only one hit with five strikeouts and two walks.
Salyer pulled Babb to keep him below the 50-pitch count and therefore eligible to throw later this week.
Babb has thrown in relief a bunch for Gate City this year, but Monday was his first start.
Carter Babb had a strong day for Gate City Monday in the Blue Devils 17-3 win over Richlands in the Region 2D quarterfinals. In addition to picking up the pitching win, Babb had 2 hits, 3 RBIs and scored 3 runs. pic.twitter.com/agSvdufgWF— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) June 15, 2021
“I just trusted my teammates to back me up,” he said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve been here and we want to do it for the community.”
Babb also had a solid day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Isaac Vincent was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored and Ethan Fleming added a couple of hits while driving in three and scoring twice.
Gate City's Ethan Fleming finished 2-for-3 at the plate with 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored in Monday's 17-3 win over Richlands in the Region 2D baseball quarterfinals. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/4AOQDj7DyC— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) June 15, 2021
“We came in this game relaxed and coach just told us to see and hit it,” Fleming said.
FINISHING TOUCH
After Richlands scored a run in the top of the fourth to cut the lead to 6-1, Gate City responded in the bottom half with the 11-run onslaught courtesy of eight hits, two walks and three Tornado errors.
The Blue Devils sent 16 batters to the plate before being retired.
The Tornado scored two runs in the top of the fifth, but any thoughts of a comeback effort fell short when reliever John Little retired three straight batters to end it.