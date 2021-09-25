BIG STONE GAP — Union wasted little time setting the tone for a big Mountain 7 District football win over Gate City on Friday.
The Bears scored on six of their first seven possessions on the way to a 54-13 win at Bullitt Park.
“I thought offensively we’ve got off to a great start,” Union coach Travis Turner said. “Defense had a great start, too. On that first series get a three-and-out. Malachi (Jenkins) did a great job on the punt returns, getting great field position and able to help the offense getting a couple of deep balls early.”
A strong passing attack opened up Union’s vaunted rushing game powered by Zavier Lomax.
“Zavier Lomax was able to break a couple of big scoring runs and the offensive line did a great job,” Turner said. “Offensively, we executed really well.”
Zavier Lomax rushed for 140 yards and 3 touchdowns in Friday's Union win over Gate City pic.twitter.com/Rj5pvoz5Xl— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) September 25, 2021
Turner pulled Union’s starters late in the second quarter, but not before the Bears (3-1, 2-0) put up some big numbers. Quarterback Bradley Bunch completed 7 of 10 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns.
“Our passing game develops the run game a lot,” Bunch said. “We just came out throwing the ball and the running just developed after that.”
Union quarterback Bradley Bunch directed the Bears offense to a win over Gate City Friday, while throwing 3 touchdowns to Malachi Jenkins. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/Y7FqoFajbl— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) September 25, 2021
All three of Bunch’s touchdown passes went to Jenkins. The senior wideout scored on plays of 37, 63 and 48 yards.
After a heartbreaking, 28-27 loss to Graham last week, Jenkins said the Bears were ready to play.
Jenkins is a star on defense, but he showed Friday what he could do on offense.
Union's Malachi Jenkins hauled in 3 touchdown catches Friday pic.twitter.com/3zBMnQceGP— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) September 25, 2021
“It’s always been there, but we’re a running-team first,” Jenkins said. “I was glad I was able to help out the team.”
Lomax, in less than two quarters of playing time, picked up 140 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries.
“After last week, we were just fired up and ready to play,” he said. “The energy was there and we just came out and played our game.”
BEHIND THE 8-BALL
Union enjoyed a 42-0 halftime lead and left Gate City (1-3, 0-1) playing catchup from the start.
“They’re a good team and they’re a well-coached ballclub. I take full responsibility for this one,” Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright said. “I take full responsibility. You’re playing a good team and the guys weren’t ready. So that’s on me.”
Gate City put points on the scoreboard in the third quarter on a 57-yard touchdown run from Carson Jenkins and a 1-yard dive from Luke Bledsoe.
UP NEXT
Both teams are back in action next week in nondistrict games. Gate City travels to Lebanon and Union goes to Thomas Walker.
