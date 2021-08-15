BIG STONE GAP — The spring football season in Virginia, as strange as it may have been, was a good one for Union.
The Bears battled through the Mountain 7 District before taking dramatic wins over Wise Central and Graham in the postseason to capture the Region 2D championship.
Heading into the fall, the Bears’ goals go beyond the regional title.
MORE THAN REGION
“We’re looking for more than just a region championship,” said Zavier Lomax, a senior running back and linebacker for the Bears.
The ultimate goal is a state championship.
“It’d be nice to get one,” Lomax said. “I think we can do it.”
August 15, 2021
Fellow senior Malachi Jenkins knows a state title is within the Bears’ reach. He also knows his team has no shot at the crown without a lot of hard work.
“We’ve been working hard all summer and now we’ve finally started and we look good as a team,” Jenkins said. “We’re just balling and we’re going to be pretty good and we’re just ready to play already.”
Jenkins said winning the regional title in the spring gave the Bears the extra boost of confidence they need heading into the fall to compete in the always-tough Mountain 7.
“I think we can go farther (than the regional championship). I think we’re a good team. We’re just going to do great things and I’m excited for it,” Jenkins said. “It’s district, region and state championship. Just one game at a time and one championship at a time.”
Senior quarterback Bradley Bunch is back behind center for a second time. Bunch, who was a major part of Union’s run to the VHSL Class 2 basketball championship last year, knows what it takes to get a state title ring.
Union won the Region 2D 🏈 championship in the spring. Bears seniors Bradley Bunch (8), Zavier Lomax (3) & Malachi Jenkins (21) talk about a repeat & going beyond the region title. More details in Monday's Times News. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/kPkYgcUyh4— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) August 15, 2021
“It’s just experience,” Bunch said. “I didn’t have any experience before and I got my experience (in the spring). I feel comfortable out there and I’m just ready to play.”
Bunch was happy to win the region but, like his teammates, is ready to show the Bears can do more.
“We’re really hungry. We want to get district and region and state,” he said.
LEANING ON EXPERIENCE
With 10 returning seniors, Union’s roster boasts plenty of experience and veteran coach Travis Turner said leadership is needed if his team wants to make a run for a repeat regional crown and go deeper into the postseason.
“We’ve got some guys that have started for us since their sophomore year and have been through some tough times and been through some successful times,” Turner said. “We want that leadership to carry over. They’re seniors now and they’ve kind of been through every situation you can think of.
“Nothing is really going to hit them in the face that’s new. They’ve had a lot of ups and a lot of downs and we’ve played a lot of football with those guys.
“We’re expecting those guys to carry us, especially early in the year until we get these young kids to develop,” he said.
The Bears’ first regular- season test is a Thursday night contest at Lee High on Aug. 26.