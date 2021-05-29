After a year with no baseball, the Appalachian League returns this week with a new look and 10 new teams.
The season begins Thursday night.
When word of Major League Baseball’s plans to trim the minor leagues got out, fans in small towns across the country became nervous. The minors, the heart and soul of the game, wouldn’t be the same. Some towns lost teams. Some leagues lost affiliations.
Although the Appy League lost its direct connection to professional baseball, the 10-team circuit promises to deliver high quality competition each night throughout the summer.
Instead of the players being first- and second- year pros, they’ll be young college players learning to hit with wooden bats. The league is being touted a part of the Prospect Development Pipeline and has the backing of MLB and USA Baseball, the governing arm of amateur ball.
“After not having any baseball last year, I am excited,” Steve Brice, the Axmen’s general manager, said. “I keep telling people we’re going to have baseball. That’s the biggest thing.”
GETTING READY
Work is underway at the stadiums around the league, most of which sat dormant last year after the pandemic caused the cancellation of the entire minor league season.
Signs are going up.
Paint is being applied.
Grandstands are being cleaned.
New logos are being installed.
It’s a lot of work, especially in Johnson City, where Kiva Fuller was recently hired as the general manager of the Doughboys after Zac Clark left for a job with the Lansing Lugnuts in Michigan.
“When the first pitch happens, it just makes me super happy because everything is now in place,” Fuller said. “We got a late start but we’re making it happen. We’re going to be ready. We’re getting it done.
“It’s exciting. I love when my ballpark comes together. We’re rocking and rolling.”
In Kingsport, Brice has been on board for less than two months.
“I wish I could stop time for about a week,” he said. “That would be great. But since that’s not an option, we have a lot to do in a short amount of time. It’s all hitting at once. New team, new ownership, new operating group, new logos. Everything in the stadium needs to be changed.
“We’ll be ready no matter what.”
SALES PITCH
Teams around the league have had to do sales jobs, convincing potential ticket buyers that their product will still be worth spending money on.
Early indications are that the fans will give it a chance.
“It’s been wonderful,” Brice said. “Almost every single person I’ve talked to is excited. They’ve been accepting of the new league. I’ve only talked to one person that was still kind of ticked off about the Mets being gone. I explained to him there was a time where it was looking like there wasn’t going to be any baseball. I think he understood and started to come around. We have baseball and that’s the most important thing.”
NEW NAMES
Not only is the league new, but the teams are new. After breaking away from the major league organizations, each town came up with a team name of its own.
The West Division comprises the Kingsport Axmen, Johnson City Doughboys, Bristol State Liners, Elizabethton River Riders and Greeneville Flyboys.
The East Division has the Burlington Sock Puppets, Bluefield Ridge Runners, Pulaski River Turtles, Princeton Whistlepigs and Danville Otterbots.
Boyd Sports, the organization that runs the Tennessee Smokies, has four Appy League teams, in Johnson City, Kingsport, Elizabethton and Greeneville.
FILLING THE ROSTERS
The league has been publicizing a list of players as they were registered, but the best-kept secret has been where those players will play.
Players are expected to report to Tuesday ahead of their first workouts on Wednesday. The season starts the next day.
About the only rumored roster assignments have East Tennessee State shortstop Ashton King reportedly being assigned to Johnson City along with several UCLA players.
OPENING DAY
Thursday night’s game schedule has Bluefield at Kingsport, Bristol at Johnson City, Greeneville at Elizabethton, Burlington at Princeton and Pulaski at Danville. All the Opening Night matchups are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Each team will play a 54-game schedule. Most teams will have Mondays off and get a three-day break July 5-7.
The league will have an All-Star Game on July 27 and a winner- take-all championship game on Aug. 9.