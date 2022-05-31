WISE — Last year, Wise Central fell one game shy of advancing to the VHSL Class 2 softball tournament.
This year, the Lady Warriors made sure they were headed to state with a 5-0 win over Richlands on Tuesday in the Region 2D semifinals at Bill Dotson Sr. Field.
In addition to clinching a spot in next week’s state quarterfinals, Central advanced to Thursday’s regional championship game against Tazewell.
Tazewell earned its spot in the Region 2D final with a 4-2 win over Gate City on Tuesday.
HEAD
ED TO STATE
Central lost to Lebanon in the Region 2D championship last year, missing its chance to advance to the state tourney because only the regional champ qualified in the pandemic-shortened season.
This year, the VHSL returned to the eight-team state format and Tuesday’s win put Central in the big show.
Senior Bayleigh Allison, who pitched a complete- game, three-hit shutout against Richlands, could not be happier.
“It’s a great feeling,” Allison said. “It’s what we’ve been working for and there’s just no greater feeling.”
Wise Central senior pitcher Bayleigh Allison talks about Tuesday's Lady Warriors 5-0 Region 2D semifinal win over Richlands @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/DiftNqaPYy— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) June 1, 2022
In addition to Allison’s pitching, Central got plenty of timely hits.
“Offensively they kept us off balance a little bit, but we still came out victorious,” Central coach Allison Shortt said. “And Bayleigh threw a heck of a ballgame. She kept us in it.”
Taylor Cochrane had a double and two singles and scored two runs for Central. Kat Hopkins delivered a two-RBI double and Jill Sturgill had a solo home run.
TAZEWELL’S COMPTON SHINES
The 2D semifinal between Tazewell and Gate City was all about the pitching.
Freshman Carly Compton struck out 16 batters and the Lady Bulldogs used a four-run sixth inning to take the win at Bill Dotson Sr. Field.
Despite Compton’s vigorous performance, the Lady Blue Devils held the lead through the first five innings on the strength of a first-inning solo home run from Makayla Bays and an equally vigorous effort by Lady Blue Devils senior hurler Abby Davidson.
Davidson held Tazewell scoreless through the first five frames and allowed only one hit before being pulled in the bottom of the sixth.
“They had put the ball in play hard,” Gate City coach Cara Noe said of the decision to pull Davidson. “We felt like with them at the top of the order we wanted them to see something different. They were coming through (the order) for the third time.”
Tazewell found its hitting magic in the bottom of the sixth plus got some help from the Gate City defense.
Alaysha Griffith started the inning by reaching on a fielding error. Hits by Maddie Gillespie and Hannah Hayes, a walk to Mallarie Whitaker and two-run fielding error put the Lady Bulldogs up 4-1.
Gate City got back within two, 4-2, in the bottom of the seventh but could get no closer.
“I’m proud of our fight. I’m proud of our effort,” Noe said. “We played a great pitcher and we were right there.”
Savannah Monroe also homered for the Lady Blue Devils.