KINGSPORT — Kenny Absher was the “Big Dog” at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night.
The driver of the black No. 11 Toyota held off a hard-charging Keith Helton to win the Pure 4 division's featured 100-lap race. Absher’s margin of victory in the $2,000-to-win Big Dog 100 was .270 seconds.
The win was Absher’s third of the season on the three-eighths-mile concrete oval but first since June.
“This old car has been junk for seven races, couldn’t turn it, couldn’t do anything,” Absher said. “I think the track came around tonight because we didn’t touch the car. It was flying through the corners. That’s nearly happened to me in a car like this.”
Helton and Bucky Smith started from the back of the 18-car grid but made a charge through the field to close on Absher.
Helton was later disqualified for not tearing down his intake in post-race inspection. The DQ moved Smith to second, and Craig Phelps, driving Josh Detwiler’s No. 38, ended up third. It gave Kingsport drivers a sweep of the podium spots. Kirby Gobble finished fourth with Tony Casteel, a lap down in fifth.
REMEMBERING THE SMITHS
There were multiple tributes for veteran Kingsport racer Matt Smith and his father, Bill, both of whom died of COVID-19 within minutes of each other earlier this week. Included in the tributes was the Late Model Stock drivers voting to have a caution period on lap 33, the number Matt Smith campaigned on his race car.
Late Model driver Jonathan Worley and Sportsman division racer Rusty Clendenin changed the number on their cars from No. 27 to No. 33 in memory of their friend.
LATE MODEL STOCK
Wayne Hale got his second win of the season after first-place finisher Dillon Hodge was disqualified following a post-race review of fuel samples.
Hodge's No. 51 Chevrolet and Hale's No. 19 Chevrolet battled side by side for the first seven circuits before Hodge moved out front for the remainder of the 60-lap race.
The ferocious action behind Hodge included a tangle involving Hale, Brad Housewright and points leader Nik Williams that also caught up Ashton Higgins and Colby Higgins. Derek Lane and Joey Trent got together in another incident.
Hale and Housewright finished 1-2 following the adjusted race results. Worley scored a career-best third-place finish, and Williams and Trent rounded out the top five.
SPORTSMAN
Clendenin, racing the No. 33 on his Chevy Camaro in memory of Matt Smith, bested Kevin Wolfe in a spirited battle for the Sportsman win.
It was the eighth win of the season for Clendenin, a Church Hill driver. Wolfe had a strong second-place run. Marty Tunnell raced to a third-place finish, one spot ahead of cousin Chris Tunnell. Derek Lane, in a Dodge, finished fifth behind the four Camaros.
MOD 4
Kevin Canter continued his winning ways, racing away from Dennis Arnold for the victory. Canter, the five-time defending Mod 4 champion in the black No. 3 Ford, captured his division-leading 11th win of the season.
Billy Duty finished third, ahead of Chris Amburgey and Ted Glover.
PURE STREET
In another exciting Pure Street finish, Rob Austin won by a car length over Billy Walters for his fifth win of the season.
Jay Swecker finished third with Bruce Blessing and Tony Dockery rounding out the top five.