Abingdon beats Marion, Gate City in prep golf opener

Abingdon's Grace Addison shot a 4-under-par 68 Tuesday to lead the Falcons to a tri-match win over Gate City and Marion at Glenrochie. 

 P. KEVIN MAYS Kingsport Times News

ABINGDON — The high school golf season started Tuesday in Southwest Virginia and Abingdon picked up where it left off.

Led by the 4-under-par 68 by senior Grace Addison, the two-time defending VHSL Class 3 champion Falcons posted a team score of 315 to win a tri-match with Marion and Gate City at Glenrochie Country Club.

Abingdon's Mason Funk plays out of the sand in Tuesday's tri-team match at Glenrochie Country Club. 

Gate City's Carter Wolfe watches his tee shot during Tuesday's tri-team match at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon. 

