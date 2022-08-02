ABINGDON — The high school golf season started Tuesday in Southwest Virginia and Abingdon picked up where it left off.
Led by the 4-under-par 68 by senior Grace Addison, the two-time defending VHSL Class 3 champion Falcons posted a team score of 315 to win a tri-match with Marion and Gate City at Glenrochie Country Club.
“I just tried to make par today,” Addison said. “I tried to stay consistent, hit all the fairways and tried not to get into any bad areas because it was really wet today.”
Addison said the Falcons' ultimate goal is a third straight state title, and she did her part in leading her team to a win in its first match of the season.
Jackson Cook shot a 76, Mason Funk added an 80 and Yenesew Smith shot 91 for Abingdon.
Marion, led by the 76 of Tyler Sayers and the 77 of Grayson Sheets, finished at 355.
Defending Region 2D champion Gate City, which is in a major rebuilding year, completed the day with a score of 409.
The Blue Devils lost five seniors from last year’s squad that won the Region 2D title for the first time in school history and finished fourth in the Class 2 tournament.
Carter Wolfe paced the Blue Devils on Tuesday with a 79. Colin Keller — the lone Gate City player who scored in last year’s regional tournament — fired a 90.
BACK IN ACTION
Abingdon will face tough tournament competition at Glenrochie on Thursday when it hosts Tennessee High, Greeneville, Castlewood and Blacksburg in the Falcon Invitational.
Gate City’s next action is set for Thursday as well. The Blue Devils will be playing in a tournament in Wytheville.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.