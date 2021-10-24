East Tennessee State football coach Randy Sanders always preaches to his team to win the next play.
He would be hard-pressed to find a better example than in Saturday’s 17-13 road win at Furman. His No. 14-ranked Bucs looked out of sorts in the first half and led only the final nine seconds of the ballgame.
The Bucs (7-1, 3-1 Southern Conference) produced just 99 yards and three points before halftime.
“It was a game of us overcoming our own mistakes. We shot ourselves in the foot,” Sanders said. “We fumbled the opening kickoff. We had so many busted assignments, especially on offense.”
The offense finally got on track in the second half by relying heavily on its ground game. Running backs Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors combined for 171 rushing yards and could have topped 200 if a long first-half run by Holmes hadn’t been called back for a blocking penalty.
A focus on the run game with nine straight rushes — six in a row by Holmes — at the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth got the offensive line in rhythm and kept the Furman pass rush in check. ETSU won the time-of-possession battle by better than a 2-to-1 margin in the second half.
"When we came out in the second half, we had to get back to doing our own thing, playing with the next-play mentality," Holmes said. "Even if the play before was bad, you have to move on from that. That second half was a testament of that.”
That was the case with quarterback Tyler Riddell, who was sacked five times in the first half and six times overall. Yet when his team needed him the most, he led the offense on a 14-play, 80-yard drive over the final four minutes, capped by a 3-yard touchdown pass to Malik Murray.
Sanders, always a little tougher on quarterbacks since that’s the position he played, praised Riddell for his grit, but said he felt the redshirt freshman missed some opportunities to find receivers earlier in the game.
Riddell finished 22-of-30 passing for 177 yards.
STELLAR DEFENSE
The defensive performance was stellar throughout.
As expected, Furman was able to make some big plays with the way it releases Ryan Miller. The All-America tight end had eight catches for 139 yards, including a 52-yard play and the Paladins’ only touchdown, a 20-yard catch from Jace Wilson.
The Paladins also hit a couple of quick slants, but otherwise the ETSU defense made the plays when needed. One of the biggest came after the Bucs fumbled the opening kickoff.
Furman had the ball at the 30 but went three and out after an incomplete pass Miller dropped for a sure touchdown, a run for no gain and Davion Hood’s sack of Wilson that knocked the Paladins out of field-goal range.
The biggest defensive play for ETSU came late in the third quarter when linebacker Zach West had an interception at the goal line when Furman had a chance to go up by 10 points.
West made the most of his opportunity after starter Jalen Porter got ejected for a targeting call.
“It was obviously a huge play by Zach. He’s a good football player,” Sanders said. “He’s also a third-team guy at that position. Going into the season, he was playing a little in nickel situations, but not playing a whole lot.”
UP NEXT
After a bye week, the Bucs host defending conference champion VMI on Nov. 6 at Greene Stadium.