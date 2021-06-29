KINGSPORT — The golf course at Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club has come a long way since Stan Pace bought the club 10 years ago.
Now he’s hoping the club’s annual tournament follows suit.
The Ridgefields Invitational is in its 72nd year and Pace is trying to return the tournament to its former prominence.
There was a time when the Ridgefields Invitational ruled the local golf scene. Players came from all over to compete. Sometimes they had to qualify just to play in the championship flight. Live updates were given on local radio stations. It was a big event and being crowned the champion was quite a distinction.
Now, with tournaments being held every weekend, the competition for players has never been greater. Pace is using the Ridgefields course and the invitational's history as selling points to attract more players.
“The big thing here is the golf course,” Pace said Tuesday during a news conference announcing this year’s tournament. “The course is in really, really good shape. The layout of it is beautiful and you can see it’s in the best shape it’s been for many years. This past month, I’ve had a lot of members tell me the greens are in the best shape they’ve been in a long, long time.
“We want to maintain this continuously. The golf course is the nucleus here. We want to bring people in to experience Ridgefields, see the golf course and the beauty of it. It’s just a unique place.”
The course is listed as a Donald Ross design, although the famed golf course architect known best for Pinehurst No. 2 never stepped foot on the ground at Ridgefields. It’s said that people from his construction company visited Kingsport to make topographical maps of the land and he designed the course from those.
Longtime Ridgefields member Billy Dickson is a member of the Donald Ross Historic Society and played in the invitational for many years.
“Maybe the invitational lost some of the history in the ’90s and into the early 2000s,” Dickson said. “Prior to that it was, ‘We’re playing a Donald Ross course and it’s the best course in East Tennessee.’ That’s what everybody used to say. It was a thing that people reached out for and really enjoyed coming here.”
GOLF NUT
Pace is an avid golfer, but it wasn’t always that way. He admits when he bought Ridgefields after the club entered bankruptcy that he hadn’t even played. He had been in the health club business and was attracted by the club’s indoor tennis center and other amenities.
“I didn’t play before I bought it, but I’m addicted to it now,” Pace said. “I said it’s kind of unusual, but if I hadn’t bought Ridgefields, I wouldn’t know how much I love golf.”
TOURNAMENT HISTORY
Frank Brummit played in 56 consecutive Ridgefields Invitationals, winning four times.
Bill Argarabite also won it four times, as did William Nottingham, who recently turned professional.
Jay Baumgardner captured seven Ridgefields titles, but that’s not even the record.
Jeff Golliher came up from Knoxville and won the tournament eight times, his first title coming in 1988 and his last in 2004.
At least three Ridgefields champs have gone on to win on the PGA Tour: Mike Hulbert, Garrett Willis and Scott Stallings.
“There are a lot of really good golfers in the area and it’s really fun to watch these really good golfers compete against each other,” Pace said.
ENTRY INFO
The tournament is set for July 9-11. The entry fee is $179 and includes three tournament rounds and a practice round with carts included, lunch each day and range balls.
The championship flight, senior division and super senior division are each 54 holes of stroke play. Other flights for players of all abilities will compete in match play, with groups determined by USGA handicap indexes.
Call Ridgefields at (423) 392-8373 for entry information.