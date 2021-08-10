JOHNSON CITY — As Karon Delince begins his fifth season with the East Tennessee State football team, he has only one goal. And it’s a big one.
“The only thing I expect this year is a true championship,” Delince said. “A true championship. That’s what I want.”
Delince, a speedy cornerback, has been on a team that shared the Southern Conference title, in 2018, and he’s been on a last-place team, in 2019. He knows what it takes to win and he knows what causes a team to lose. His optimism is based on what is expected to be one of the best defenses in the SoCon.
“We got every piece this year, cornerback all the way down to the D-line,” he said.
Of the 10 seniors listed on the ETSU roster, eight are on defense. Six of them could be in the starting lineup when the Bucs play at Vanderbilt on Sept. 4 to open the season.
“Our defense, it’s not a young team anymore,” Delince said. “It’s like everybody is family. We’ve been around for a long time. Everybody knows their job. Everything’s clicking.
“I think compared to all other years, this team is just more together. A lot more came to summer workouts. A lot more people stayed here instead of going home. We’re more on a mission this year than any other year I’ve been here.”
Delince has played in 39 games for ETSU and been a stalwart in the secondary since the day he stepped foot on campus. Despite being one of the smaller players on the field at 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, he’s missed only two games in four seasons.
All the seniors from last year were given an extra season of eligibility by the NCAA because of the pandemic and Delince is hoping to take advantage of it.
“It’s very important to go out a winner,” he said. “You always want your last year to be the best.”
Delince, who came to ETSU from Phenix City, Alabama, has won SoCon track and field titles in the 200 meters and long jump. He’s not competed in track since 2019 but is considering giving it one more go before he leaves.
Before then, however, there’s some serious football to play.
“These boys really want it,” Delince said. “It’s not like some of them want it. Everybody wants it this year. You can tell that from everybody’s energy.”