Sunday’s waterfront sprint triathlon in Chattanooga was another learning experience for Daniel Boone and Milligan graduate Mitchell Bronstetter.
Like any athlete, Bronstetter got to the race with plenty of time to spare, but apparently it still wasn’t early enough.
“I just made a rookie mistake,” he said. “I was in a rush because I got there at 6 o’clock in the morning and the race started at 6:45. Triathletes will go ahead and clip in their shoes into the pedals on the bike so that they can just slip in and out when going into the transitions.
“I put my shoes on the wrong side of the bike and I didn’t realize it until I was about to start. My right one was on the left side and vice versa. It was a nightmare scenario, but I figured the best thing was just to go ahead and power through it.”
The result?
Bronstetter still logged the fastest 20-kilometer bike ride in the field with a split of 28:57 after an average of 24.87 mph. That split helped propel him to the overall win with a cumulative time of 52:10.
The other two legs — a 400-meter swim and a 5K run — were also outstanding efforts. He crossed the line three minutes ahead of the next competitor in each.
“I knew I had crossed the finish line first, but I didn’t know that I had won until later because they had wave starts,” he said. “The Clydesdale and Athena divisions had started before my wave and I ended up passing them all. The timing actually messed up because they thought I was part of a relay and not an individual.
“When I went to get my split sheet, it didn’t initially read that I was an individual and they had to sort everything out. That’s really how I found out that I won.”
The win was just the latest in a string of triathlon victories for Bronstetter in recent months.
“This one, I felt incredible and very strong,” he said.
RUNNER BY TRADE
Folks from the Gray area will instantly recognize Bronstetter as a member of the Daniel Boone cross country team that won the state title in 2014 and qualified for the Nike Cross Nationals.
“I am a runner by trade, but the other two legs have come very naturally to me,” Bronstetter said. “When I was in middle school, I was a part of the Barracudas for a couple of years, but since then, I really hadn’t done any serious swim-specific workouts.”
Bronstetter also was part of several Milligan teams that found great success at the conference and national level.
After graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering, he almost instantaneously gravitated toward the triathlon.
“The bike and swim took some time, but I did both of them on non-weight bearing days at Milligan,” Bronstetter said. “I always liked the bike, even though we did a lot of stationary. I would go out and do the roads sometimes.
“The swim is so technical. I cut off like 18 seconds from one race to the next over the span of six weeks because I started doing swim- specific workouts again.”
BERMUDA, BAHAMA …
On May 2 in Richmond, Virginia, Bronstetter had arguably his best effort with limited experience at the U.S. National Age Group World Qualifier.
“I finished ninth overall and fourth in my age group, which was enough to get me a spot to the World Sprint Triathlon Championships in Bermuda,” he said. “Coming out of the swim I was 42nd and coming off the bike I was 16th.
“The swim in that race was not good.”
Bronstetter is still an amateur, so his trip to the Caribbean is not all expenses paid. Not by a long shot.
“It’s around $5,000 for the entire thing,” he said. “I have a GoFundMe set up and that fundraising effort is going well. I’ve got about $400 and it isn’t until October.”
Bronstetter noted that a lot goes into the trip.
“We have to go out four to five days before and we have to get tested for COVID before and after the flight,” he said. “There’s costs for transportation when I’m there, the flight, food cost and so much more.”
One of his next ventures will be closer, though. He got word on Tuesday that he had been invited to the U.S. Championships in Milwaukee on Aug. 7.
“They had actually sold out of the available spots, but where everything is opening up now, I got an email saying that I got invited, so that was pretty cool,” he said. “I thought it would be kind of weird to skip nationals and go straight to worlds.
“I’m pretty excited now, but if I raise enough money and I get to go, I’ll be really nervous on the plane ride (to Bermuda).”