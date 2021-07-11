KINGSPORT — Lucas Armstrong knew what he had to do on Sunday and by the time the day was done, he was holding his second Ridgefields Invitational trophy.
Armstrong won the 72nd annual golf tournament at Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club by two strokes over a charging Chance Taylor. The champion shot 2-under-par 70 in the final round, good for an 8-under 208.
“It’s good,” said Armstrong, a 29-year-old from Church Hill. “It’s always nice to come back to a tournament you’ve had some success at and do it again. Makes you feel good.”
Taylor, who opened with a 74 that left him back in the pack, closed with rounds of 67 and 69.
“I was hoping to come out today and start the way I finished the second round,” Taylor said. “I didn’t start quite like I wanted. A few birdies on the front would have been nice.
“The first day kind of got me in a hole. There’s a few I’d like to have back, but it kind of wasn’t meant to be.”
Second-round leader Matt Bowers shot 78, dropping him into a tie for third place.
Bowers was still in the lead heading into the ninth hole, but he got a case of the chipping yips and made a triple bogey. The short-game woes continued on the back nine and he managed to nurse his game in to finish under par for the tournament.
“I kind of was able to hide my short game over the first two days,” said Bowers, who hit 33 of 36 greens during the first two rounds. “It caught up to me today.”
Bowers hadn’t played any competitive golf for five years before this weekend, so just being in the hunt was quite the experience.
“If you had told me before the week that I’d finish 1 under, I’d take it,” he said.
Scotty Hudson also shot 1 under par after a closing 71 to tie for third. It was his second top-three finish in as many years after he was second to William Nottingham in 2020.
Armstrong, the 2019 Ridgefields champ, knew he had a stroke to make up when he began the final round, but he didn’t change his game plan.
“I still did everything the same,” he said. “I hit driver everywhere. I just didn’t make as many putts today. It wasn’t easy. We both messed up No. 9 and after that I thought Chance might be playing good. Chance is a good player. He’s a good kid.”
Brandon Mathis finished fifth at 216 and Joe Brooks was next at 217.
SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP
Tim Dinwiddie won the senior championship by one stroke over Mike Poe. It was his third Ridgefields seniors title.
Dinwiddie, the reigning Tennessee State Senior Amateur champion, finished at 6-under 210 after closing with a 69. Poe shot 72 on Sunday.
Dinwiddie was a stroke back when he birdied the par-5 16th hole and pulled ahead when Poe bogeyed the 17th. On No. 18, Poe hit his approach shot close and missed what would have been the tying putt.
“I just knew he was going to make it,” Dinwiddie said. “As good a putter as he is, I figured we were going to a playoff.”
Dinwiddie missed five greens all week, including three on Sunday.
“Tee to green, I was good,” Dinwiddie said. “It feels great. What else can you say about that? Every year you get older, it gets a little sweeter.”
A.R. Rhea was third at 215 after a 71 and Cary Daniels was fourth at 216. He also shot 71 in the final round.
SUPER SENIOR DIVISION
Pat Kenney birdied three of the final four holes — including No. 18 — to beat Bob Ross by one stroke for the super senior championship.
Kenney closed with a 68 and finished at 2-under 214. More impressively was that the 74-year-old who underwent heart bypass surgery 10 months ago and cataract surgery in both eyes in May shot lower than his age in all three rounds. Kenney opened with consecutive 73s.
Ross closed with a 71 and finished at 215.