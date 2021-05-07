KINGSPORT — There will be a lot to digest at this weekend’s 41st Watauga Orthopaedics/Times News Relays at Dobyns-Bennett’s Crowe-Coughenour track.
Friday’s competition begins at 4:30 p.m. with the girls triple jump, pole vault and 4x800-meter relay. The same boys events will follow the completion of the girls.
On Saturday, the action gets underway at 10 a.m. with a round of field events. Running events will follow at 12:30 p.m.
Admission to the meet is $5. The preferred method of payment is through the D-B GoFan App, but cash will also be accepted at the gate. Masks will be required to enter.
There is no capacity limit. There will be T-shirts on sale for $15.
Every event will have only the top nine competitors from Northeast Tennessee. Southwest Virginia athletes are not eligible this year due to sanctioning reasons.
A special awards ceremony recognizing the meet’s most outstanding performers will be held at the meet’s conclusion.
The following is a look at what this year’s field has to offer.
FRIDAY EVENTS
On the track, the 4x800 relays will be on tap and ready to go.
On the girls side, Daniel Boone is the heavy favorite, coming in as the only team seeded under 10 minutes. The meet record by Science Hill of 9:35.62 from 2009 should be relatively safe.
In the boys event, the meet record was set by Morristown West in 1981 (8:10.47) and is tied for the oldest standing mark.
The Trailblazers have the horses to try for the meet record and have run under eight minutes already this season at the ETTE Invitational. However, that quartet consisted of junior Levi Streeval, who has since been sidelined with a stress fracture.
In the field, the triple jump competitions will be awfully intriguing.
Sullivan South’s Madison Cowan comes in as the top seed and is within striking distance of Adriana Watkins’ meet record of 38-1 from 2014.
On the boys side, Tennessee High’s Jaden Keller is the top seed with a best of 45-9 and is well ahead of Volunteer’s Heath Miller by almost three feet.
In the pole vault, Unicoi County’s Caitlin Wilson has cleared 10 feet this season and tied her own school record last week at the Texas Roadhouse/DCTC Relays. She is the clear favorite over teammate Rachel Altemose.
Science Hill freshman William Hagemeier — in his first year trying the event — has cleared 12-6 and is a heavy favorite to nab his first title at the meet.
SATURDAY FIELD EVENTS
The event to pay attention to is the girls high jump.
Senior Cowan will duke it out with D-B freshman sensation Samantha Degrace. It should be an interesting sequence as Cowan looks to wrap up her storied career for the Lady Rebels while Degrace is just getting started.
In the throwing events, Daniel Boone’s Eli Penix looks to remain unbeaten on the year in both the shot put and discus. His only competition should be Evan McCracken’s ghost in the shot put as he looks to chase the meet record of 60-6.75.
On the girls side, Unicoi County’s Shelby Miller could be looking at a rarity in a storied Lady Blue Devils program. Unicoi County has never had a female winner in either the shot put or discus.
SATURDAY RUNNING EVENTS
The Boone distance squad will be putting on the biggest show in the 1,600 meters. Both Conner Wingfield and Luke Mussard are entered, and it will be a battle of strength (Wingfield) against speed (Mussard). The meet record of 4:10.56 should be safe, but the winner hasn’t cracked 4:20 in the event since 2017 (Ben Varghese).
D-B senior Tyler Tesnear is in good shape to remain unbeaten in both the 110 and 300 hurdles.
In the sprints, the man to keep an eye on is Greeneville junior Jaden Stevenson. He can flat-out fly as he boasts the top marks in both the 100 (10.97) as well as being the top seed in high jump (6-2).
Could he break the meet record co-held by University High’s John Patrone and Thomas Walker’s Cody Cain in the 100 of 10.86?
There is a possibility if the weather holds out.
Tennessee High sophomore distance runner Zoe Arrington will assume the spotlight position with Science Hill’s Jenna Hutchins out due to injury.
She is competing only in the 3,200 and word on the street is that she is aiming for Sasha Neglia’s meet record of 10:41.20 from 2019.
Also in the distance events, Tri-Cities Christian eighth-grader Maggie Bellamy will look to introduce herself on one of the biggest stages as she is favored in the 1,600. She’s also in the 3,200, sitting in the third spot.
All of the relay events should be interesting , but the best one out of the bunch should be the boys 4x100. Greeneville — with Stevenson on the anchor — comes in with a sizzling time of 43.10, but the Indians are close behind at 44.00. The Greene Devils haven’t won the event since 1993 and the Tribe is in search of its first win since 2011.