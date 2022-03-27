EMORY — It was all about offense Sunday for the Emory & Henry’s softball squad.
The Wasps (21-10) had a combined 24 runs and 25 hits in a nonconference doubleheader sweep of Virginia-Wise (14-10), winning 14-11 and 10-2.
Sunday’s matchup was between Southwest Virginia rivals. Next year, however, the teams will meet as members of the South Atlantic Conference after E&H transitions from NCAA Division III to D-II.
“I think King and UVA Wise will be natural rivals as we go to this DII move,” Wasps coach Tommy Forrester said. “But Wise will be the one in our conference, so that puts a little extra on there for sure. I think you’ll see a lot of great games between Emory & Henry and Wise in a lot of different sports.”
IN THE OPENER
The lead changed hands three times in a game that included three home runs and 26 total hits.
E&H’s Emily Skaggs had a solo homer in the second inning. UVA Wise got a three-run smash from Alexis Miles in the fourth and a grand slam in the sixth from Mady Buchanan.
Buchanan’s shot evened the score at 11, but the stalemate did not last long.
In the bottom half of the sixth, the Wasps scored three runs when Hailey Mince delivered a two-RBI double to left field and then came home on a Anna Thomas double.
Wasps sophomore pitcher Avery Adkins held UVA Wise scoreless in the top of the seventh to take the victory. Adkins struck out eight in the complete-game win.
Skaggs finished 3-for-5 with the homer and two RBIs. E&H also got two hits and two RBIs apiece from Mince, Thomas and Morgan Silvis.
Mallory McKnight went 4-for-5 with three RBIs for UVA Wise, Miles was 2-for-4 with the homer and four RBIs, and McKenna Falwell had two hits. Falwell pitched the first five innings.
IN THE NIGHTCAP
The E&H bats stayed strong in the nightcap and the Wasps finished with 12 hits. The game was called after six innings because of the mercy rule.
UVA Wise, meanwhile, struggled offensively after the Wasps made a pitching change.
E&H jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first, but the Cavs cut it to 4-2 in the second.
E&H tacked on six more runs over the next four innings, while UVA Wise went cold at the plate after freshman Makayla Dowdy took the mound for the Wasps in the second.
Dowdy (4-2) picked up the win by throwing the final 4 2/3 innings, giving up just one hit and no runs while walking one. She struck out two.
Mince had three hits, including a two-run homer in the fourth. Mackenzie Williams had three hits, Lydia Taylor finished with two and Kendall Varner launched a two-run homer for the Wasps.
Michaela Barney went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Cavs.