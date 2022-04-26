GATE CITY — The Wise Central boys are playing some of their best soccer of the season and coach Mark Dockery could not be happier.
“This is about the perfect time to be playing our best, if we can, toward the end of the season right here,” Dockery said Tuesday after his Warriors took a 2-0 Mountain 7 District victory over Gate City at the Scott County Sports Complex.
Central (6-4, 6-2) kept itself in the midst of the hunt for the district's regular-season championship. The Blue Devils (7-4, 7-2) remained a half-game ahead of the Warriors in the Mountain 7 standings and a half-game behind league-leading Abingdon.
The goals came at a premium on Tuesday. Isaac Wallin scored at the 14:30 mark and Ashar Khan sealed the win with a goal in the final minute.
Alex Dotson and Lucas Coffey picked up the assists in a win that was huge for Central's hopes of contending for the title down the stretch.
“We took a tough loss last Thursday to Union,” Dockery noted. “Hopefully we can build off of this and move forward.
“Hats off to Gate City. That’s an excellent team. I thought our guys played excellent. I thought defensively we played well and I hope it’s something that we can build on.”
The road doesn't get any easier for Central, which hosts Abingdon on Friday, but Dockery said every night in the Mountain 7 is tough.
“In the Mountain 7 I don’t think it ever gets easy,” he said. “Every team is physical. Every team plays hard. You can’t take a night off in this conference.”
Gate City coach Aaron Hillman was not happy with his team’s struggles Tuesday.
“We got outplayed in every aspect of the game,” Hillman said. “We came out flat and they came out hot and that’s how it goes.”
Gate City is off until May 3 when it takes a road trip to John Battle.
CENTRAL GIRLS WIN
In Tuesday’s girls contest, Central (8-9, 6-2) got a goal from Olivia Webb on a free kick in the first half and two second-half tallies from Leah Newberry to earn a 3-1 win over Gate City (3-7, 3-5).
Abbie Jordan recorded an assist for Central.
Gate City’s Rebekah Reid scored the game’s first goal in the 22nd minute.