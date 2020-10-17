ELIZABETHTON — Happy Valley had a happy homecoming in a 51-8 victory over Sullivan North on Friday night.
Warriors senior Matthew Bahn eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the season after covering 117 yards on 14 carries in the opening half.
Bahn’s pushed his season totals to 1,040 rushing yards with 17 touchdowns after scampering for scores of 1, 6 and 20 yards against the Golden Raiders. He also hauled in a 10-yard TD reception in the opening quarter.
“He’s a special player,” Happy Valley coach Jason Jarrett said. “He had only played 5½ games this season. He’s a special back, he has great skills, speed, size, balance, vision. He has all the tools needed, but he’s the first one to tell you that the guys up front have done a really good job of opening up holes for him.”
Happy Valley (5-2, 2-1 Region 1-2A) took only two plays to reach the end zone first. Eli Ayers tossed a 49-yard shovel pass to Andrew Little, and the rout was on.
“We were focused and that was the big key to get this conference win,” Jarrett said. “We know we are trying to play for a home playoff game and we had to take care of business tonight. I was really proud of the focus and energy that our guys came out and played with.”
Ayers finished 5-of-7 passing for 109 yards and two touchdowns.
Little also scored on defense when he picked off a Bryant Herron pass and ran it back 35 yards for the Warriors’ third score. Little added a second interception, one six North turnovers on the night.
The last time the Warriors surpassed the 50-point mark was in 2017 when Happy Valley bested Cosby 61-0, 36 games ago.
With 2:43 remaining in the game, Sullivan North (0-6, 0-3) reached paydirt for just the fourth time this season when Chase Gill raced in from 17 yards out. The Golden Raiders totaled 117 offensive yards.
UP NEXT
Happy Valley has an off week before a key contest with South Greene atop Warrior Hill.
Sullivan North hosts Sullivan East next week in a non-region game.