NORTON — Wise Central running back CJ Crabtree set the tone within the first four minutes of Friday night’s Mountain 7 District football game with Gate City at Tommy McAmis Field.
On the sixth play from scrimmage — and just 2:33 into the game — the senior hit the outside hole and broke four tackles for a 70-yard touchdown run, sending the Warriors on their way to a 44-12 win.
Crabtree finished with 160 yards on 20 carries and two scores, though he also lost a fumble in the third quarter.
“We did control the line of scrimmage, but I felt like we were still sloppy,” Central coach Luke Owens said. “We need to be more efficient offensively.”
Central’s ground game cut through the Blue Devils’ defense like a hot knife through butter, piling up 447 yards on 56 attempts — a 7.98 average per carry.
“The Mountain 7 is full of good running backs and that’s just something we’ve got to get ready for,” Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright said. “We’ve faced them all year and we’ve got another good one next week.”
Even though Central (2-1) didn’t need to pass the ball, junior quarterback Ethan Mullins completed a 52-yard bomb to Ben Brickey with 3:39 to go before halftime.
Mullins was 2-of-10 passing for 79 yards and ran six times for 66 yards and a score.
Sophomore kicker Ricardo Onate made a 24-yard field goal for Central on the last possession of the first half.
Junior running back Dustin Sturgill had the final tally for the Warriors.
“We need more game reps and the more of them we get, the better off we’re going to be,” Owens said.
The Blue Devils (0-4) answered Central’s first-quarter touchdown on a rather bizarre play in the second. Senior running back Eli Starnes was stripped of the pigskin and a Central player advanced the fumble but lost the ball when going to the ground.
Starnes then picked it up and ran it 55 yards for a score.
Coming out of the locker room down 23-6, Gate City recovered a Central onside kick and drove the ball to the 28-yard line before Luke Reed threw the first of his two interceptions.
Central fullback Noah Bolling scored on the next play, the senior bursting through the line of scrimmage and into the secondary for a 67-yard trip to paydirt.
At the start of the fourth, Gate City inserted freshman quarterback Luke Bledsoe and he threw an interception on his first attempt for the last of Gate City’s four turnovers.
Bledsoe bounced back, however, throwing a rainbow 25-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Gose with 7:11 remaining in the game.
“We’ve got two quarterbacks that are capable of getting the job done,” Houseright said. “We’ve got to keep working and I feel like we’re really close. A couple of bad things happened offensively and defensively.
“For the majority of the game, I thought we had some good stuff, but we have to correct the small details.”
Gate City had 226 yards of offense, 165 of them through the air.
“We’ve done a lot of really good things defensively over these three ballgames that we’ve played,” Owens said. “We didn’t give up the deep ball and even though we gave them one touchdown at the end, I thought our kids did a nice job.”