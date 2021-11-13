NORTON — Mountain 7 District top seed Wise Central scored early and often Friday to take a 43-14 win over Tazewell in the Region 2D quarterfinals at Warrior Stadium.
Dustin Sturgill carried the ball only nine times in the game, but made the most of it by scoring three touchdowns on 134 yards rushing.
Matthew Boggs added 112 yards on 14 carries for the Warriors.
Central’s defense played a big role in the game, holding Tazewell (5-6) to minus (-49) yards on 16 rushing attempts.
Carter Creasy accounted for Tazewell’s offensive yardage, throwing for 250 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
With the win, Central (8-3) will host Ridgeview (8-3) next weekend in the regional semifinals.
Ridgeview, the third seed from the Mountain 7 District, squeaked by Richlands (5-6) in a thriller at Richlands’ Ernie Hicks Stadium.
The visiting Wolfpack won the game on the final play of the contest when quarterback Ryan Q’Quinn connected with Brandon Beavers for an 8-yard touchdown pass to give Ridgeview the 29-28 win.
Ridgeview beat Central 12-0 earlier this year in the regular-season meeting between the two Mountain 7 foes.
REGION 3D
ABINGDON 28, NORTHSIDE 14
ABINGDON — Malique Hounshell rushed for 198 yards and scored three touchdowns Friday to lead second-seeded Abingdon past seventh-seeded Northside in the Region 3D quarterfinals at Falcon Stadium.
Cole Lambert threw for 151 yards and a touchdown in the win for the Falcons (9-1).
Abingdon will host Bassett in next week’s Region 3D semifinals.