GATE CITY — The runs keep coming for Wise Central.
The unbeaten Warriors entered Friday’s Mountain 7 District baseball game with Gate City averaging 13.7 runs per game.
That offensive production did not falter in a 12-2 win over the Blue Devils at the Scott County Sports Complex.
“I can’t explain, except hard work,” Warriors coach J.W. Salyers said. “Every single boy in that dugout has worked really hard. And we have a very simple approach: Try to keep the ball in play. There’s really no secret to it. We’re just trying to keep the ball in play.”
The Warriors (7-0, 3-0) also know how to take advantage of their opponents’ mistakes. Gate City (2-4, 1-2) had eight errors that led to several Central runs.
The Warriors scored six unearned runs, including the first four of the game. Central built a 4-0 advantage in the third inning with the aid of three Gate City errors.
“You can’t give good teams extra outs and we did a lot of that tonight and just kept innings alive for them,” Gate City coach Jonathon Salyer said. “They put the ball in play and made us make plays and we didn’t.
BIG AT THE PLATE
Central had plenty of players come up big at the plate, but senior Tyson Tester did the most damage. Tester finished 3-for-5 — a double and two singles — and had six RBIs.
“I just feed off my teammates,” he said. “They got on base in front of me and that’s why I had the RBIs I had.”
The togetherness Central is showing this year is a natural thing for the team.
“We’ve played together since I was 8 years old,” said Tester, a senior. “There’s a strong bond between all of us and that clearly helps us.”
Central got two hits apiece from Preston Joyner, Cam Foster and Hunter Austin. Joyner and Foster also drove in a run apiece.
Senior Logan Sartin picked up the complete-game win, giving up two runs on five hits with nine strikeouts and three walks.
Eli McMurray and Brayden Cox each had two hits and an RBI for the Blue Devils.
THE FUTURE
Neither team has much time to dwell on Friday’s outcome.
The Warriors face another tough Mountain 7 contest Tuesday when they travel to take on unbeaten Abingdon. Salyers said he knows the Warriors can’t just rely on their scoring against a topnotch team like Abingdon.
“Realistically, I think double-digit (runs) against a team like Abingdon, you know, you don’t go there banking on that," he said. "You have to play defense, you have to pitch, you have to keep the ball in play. We have to throw strikes.”
The Blue Devils, meanwhile, travel to J.I. Burton (7-1) on Tuesday before heading back into district action Thursday against John Battle, which also is undefeated.