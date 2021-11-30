WISE — The girls of Wise Central and Thomas Walker advanced to Friday’s semifinals of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic basketball tournament with first-round wins Tuesday.
Central prevailed 63-21 over J.I. Burton and Thomas Walker dropped Richlands 51-37.
A NIGHT FOR THE FRESHMAN
Central’s Emmah McAmis had a strong showing in her first varsity game. The freshman led her team in scoring with 15 points, rebounds with seven, assists with nine and steals with seven.
“I don’t think I could have done without the team,” McAmis said.
Said Central coach Robin Dotson: “People have got to realize that she’s still just a freshman. “Even though she made some big plays, she’s going to make some freshman mistakes. We’ve got to play through it.
“We’re looking ahead to what we can be. She’s given me great effort. The whole team has given great effort. So we’re getting there.”
The Lady Warriors forced 31 turnovers and held the Lady Raiders scoreless in the fourth quarter.
“We’re trying to be relentless in getting after people,” Dotson said. “I’m pleased with our effort on the defensive end.”
Jillian Sturgill scored 12 points for the Lady Warriors. Abby Phipps led Burton with 10.
BURKE PLAYS BIG
Lakin Burke played a big game down low for Thomas Walker, scoring 29 points and pulling down nine rebounds.
Burke also recorded two blocks, three steals and two assists for the Lady Pioneers in the win.
Tenley Jackson added 11 points and three assists for Thomas Walker, while Eden Muncy had four assists.
Richlands was led by Gillian Guerriero and Chloe Perkins with eight points apiece.
Arin Rife had six points, but came up big on the glass with 12 rebounds - including five defensive rebounds - for the Blue Tornado.
TOURNAMENT RESUMES THURSDAY
After a night off Wednesday, the tournament continues Thursday with two more first round games.
Grundy plays Lebanon at 6:30 p.m., followed by Union taking on Twin Valley in the second game.
Burton and Richlands play Friday at 4 p.m. in the losers bracket, with Central facing Thomas Walker in the tournament semifinals at 7 p.m.