COEBURN — Just call Ethan Mullins Mr. Utility.
The Wise Central senior moved from quarterback to multiple offensive positions this year and he’s just fine with that.
Mullins hauled in two touchdown passes and ran for another Friday in the Warriors' 49-0 nondistrict football win over Eastside at Carl McConnell Stadium.
The battle between Wise County rivals was the season opener for both.
Central coach Luke Owens moved Mullins to his offensive utility position after having him at quarterback the last couple of seasons. Owens said Mullins is a playmaker whose skills are better served in positions where he can make different kinds of plays rather than run the offense behind center.
“We’re going to move him around everywhere we can to get the ball in his hands,” Owens said. “Him being a quarterback for us, we just couldn’t get him going as much as we’d like to. If we can get him out in a slot, get him in a wing, get him out wide, we can throw some balls to him and do some things. He’s going to be hard to defend.”
Mullins finished with two receptions — both touchdowns — and rushed three times for 25 yards, including a 17-yard TD.
What does Mullins think about the move from quarterback to a utility back?
“It’s a lot of fun moving around everywhere,” he said. “It’s a lot to take in, but it’s so much fun just running around and getting the ball everywhere and seeing what I can do out there.”
Mullins replacement made the most of his debut as the Warriors’ signal-caller.
Braeden Church completed 5 of 6 passes for 104 yards and three touchdowns, also rushing for 110 yards and a TD on just three carries.
Alec Gent led a balanced ground game with 105 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Tyson Tester netted 73 yards on five carries and caught an 18-yard touchdown pass.
THE OTHER SIDE OF THE BALL
As potent as Central's offense was, its defense also made a statement.
The unit, highlighted by two interceptions from Logan Mullins, held Eastside to 59 total yards — including just 5 yards in the first half.
“It’s no secret that Central is one of the top teams in 2A,” Spartans coach Mike Rhodes said. “Our kids battled. At about eight minutes in the second quarter, we kind of hung our heads a little bit and they put a couple on us quickly.”
The Spartans face another Class 2 opponent on Thursday when they travel to Lee High. They also were blown out by Union last week in a preseason benefit game.
Rhodes said the challenging games will make his Class 1 squad tougher when league play begins.
“They’re physical and that’s why we play Central and Union because we want to see that physical play for our Cumberland District run,” Rhodes said.
Central continues its road swing Sept. 3 with a trip to Marion before beginning Mountain 7 District play at home against Ridgeview on Sept. 10.