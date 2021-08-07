NORTON — Wise Central’s offensive attack will have a new look this year.
“We’re going to look different from what we did last year,” coach Luke Owens said at Warriors’ media day this week. “We’re not going to be able to line up in our traditional sets and just come at you. We’re going to have to be creative with our personnel.
“We have as much athleticism as we’ve ever had, it’s just different. And we’re going to have to be creative.”
CREATIVITY
So how does the traditional “ground-and-pound” attack that Owens, a former Virginia Tech lineman, likes to run become more creative with its offense?
Enter Central offensive coordinator Lance Compton and third-year running backs coach Greg Tester.
Tester, who rushed for more than 2,600 yards at Virginia-Wise, was a successful coach at Hurley for 12 seasons before resigning the post after the 2017 season.
Owens said Compton is creative and will find ways to get experienced skill players like Tyson Tester, Ethan Mullins and Matthew Boggs into open space.
STRONG UP FRONT
Helping out the creativity will be an offensive line that boasts all five returning starters, including second-team all-state tackle Logan Mullins and All-Region 2D center Drew Belcher.
Also back on the front line are tackle Daniel Hawkins and guards Hunter Kiser and Brandon Hobbs.
“The great thing is up front we’ve got all those guys back that can open up those holes,” Owens said.
Belcher said he agrees with his coach that experience on the front line is a big plus.
“Knowing the plays and our offense definitely allows us to dive into different things and new formations and plays,” he said.
Having everyone back up front also provides another level of confidence, Belcher said.
“The chemistry is really good on the offensive line,” the senior said. “We’ve played together for years and years. It definitely helps and gives us a lot of confidence.”
Confidence will be one of many factors the Warriors will need heading into play in the always-tough Mountain 7 District.
Central travels to Eastside on Aug. 27 and Marion on Sept. 3 before hosting Ridgeview in its first district game on Sept. 10.