Warriors journey to Ridgeview in Mountain 7 showdown

Friday’s football game in Dickenson County is set up to be a high-scoring affair.
Wise Central (2-0) travels to Ridgeview (2-0) in a battle of unbeaten Mountain 7 District squads.
It will be the first district game for both teams.
Central has outscored its opponents 90-35, while Ridgeview has outscored its first two foes 76-28.
Both teams have been able to move the ball on the ground and through the air.
Senior Alec Gent has led the Central attack with five rushing touchdowns, while quarterback Braeden Church has thrown three touchdowns.
Ridgeview quarterback Ryan O’Quinn has avoided the sophomore jinx this year after having a banner freshman season in 2021.
O’Quinn has thrown for 364 yards and five touchdowns. The sophomore also rushed for 65 yards and a score last week against Grundy.
Brandon Beavers is one of the top receivers for the Pack, while Cannon Hill continues to be the multi-faceted senior team leader on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
Central coach Jason Mullins and Ridgeview coach Dewayne Stanley also step into the game with similarities.
Both were defensive coordinators for their teams last season before taking over the head coaching positions for this year.
Mullins and Stanley are in agreement that controlling the line of scrimmage and limiting mistakes are the two biggest keys for Friday’s game.
“Ridgeview is athletic and is a good team,” Mullins said. “We have to control the game by not giving up big plays on defense and utilizing the clock on offense.”
“I expect a hard fought game. They’ve been explosive on offense and aggressive on defense,” Stanley said of Central. “We need to protect the football on offense and swarm to the ball on defense.”
ANOTHER MOUNTAIN 7 CONTEST
Also on tap Friday, Gate City (0-2) travels to Abingdon (1-1, 1-0).
The Blue Devils have opened the season with two tough losses, including a 62-12 whipping at the hands of Radford last week.
Abingdon opened the season with a district win over John Battle before falling 22-13 to Christiansburg last week.
Despite being a big favorite Friday night, Abingdon coach Garrett Amburgey is not taking anything for granted.
“Gate City plays hard. They always play with great effort and intensity,” he said. “I expect a good, tough game.
“We have to be more consistent. We’ve shown flashes of the team we can be. We just have to keep progressing and put it all together for four quarters.”
LIGHTS OUT
Union has dominated on both offense and defense in its first two games.
The Bears have put up 90 points on offense, while Union’s defense has allowed only 7.
Coach Travis Turner said Union (2-0) has to continue to play strong in the trenches as his team visits J.I. Burton (1-1).
“We are going to have to play well in the offensive and defensive lines,” Turner said. “Our defense will have to tackle well in space because Norton’s running backs are quick.”
Burton is playing at home for the first time this season and coming off a 26-7 win over Chilhowie.
The Raiders fell to Ridgeview 42-8 in their season opener.
“We have to play hard and compete at a high level with maximum execution,” Raiders coach Jacob Caudill said about Friday’s game.
BELIEVING
The Eagles are believing up in the Cove.
Rye Cove coach Gary Collier has the Eagles off to a 2-0 start for the first time in two decades.
A struggling Bland County (0-1) squad comes into the Eagles Nest Friday night, which gives Rye Cove a chance to go 3-0 on the season before beginning Cumberland District play next week.
BACK ON TRACK
Defending Cumberland District champion Twin Springs tries to get back on the winning track Friday at home against Unaka.
The Titans (1-1) opened the season with a win over Northwood, but fell 42-16 to Holston last weekend.
WORKING HARD
Eastside (0-2) is still looking for its first win after struggling offensively against Central and Lee High to open the season.
The Spartans host Lebanon (1-1), which lost to Patrick Henry 48-24 last weekend.
Eastside coach Mike Rhodes is looking for continued improvement from his inexperienced team.
“We just have to continue to improve up front on both sides of the ball,” Rhodes said. “Our kids are gaining confidence and experience with every rep that they take up front. We just need to keep working, protect the football and see what happens.”
OTHER GAMES
Other games around the region Friday include John Battle (0-2) at Holston (2-0) in a Washington County contest; Virginia High (1-1) on the road at undefeated Patrick Henry (2-0); and Castlewood (1-1) at Thomas Walker (0-2) in the Cumberland District opener for both squads.