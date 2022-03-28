OXFORD, Miss. — With the tying and winning runs on base in the bottom of the ninth inning, Tennessee reliever Redmond Walsh struck out the side and the Vols beat Mississippi 4-3 on Sunday to complete a sweep of their three-game Southeastern Conference baseball series at Swayze Field.
Starter Drew Beam (5-0) went 7 1/3 innings and allowed just one run in picking up the win. Beam, a freshman right-hander from Murfreesboro, tied a career high with six strikeouts.
Camden Sewell, who relieved Beam, gave up two runs and was pulled in favor of Walsh after getting only one out.
Jordan Beck and Seth Stephenson each had three hits and scored once for Tennessee (23-1, 6-0), which pushed across three runs in the fourth to open the scoring. Drew Gilbert tripled, drove in two runs and scored once and Luc Lipcius tacked on an RBI double for the Vols in the top of the sixth.
Hayden Dunhurst homered for Ole Miss (16-7, 2-4).
Tennessee returns home to host Western Carolina on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. before hitting the road for another big weekend SEC series at Vanderbilt.
WHERE THEY'RE RANKED
Ole Miss was ranked No. 1 in both the D1Baseball.com and Baseball America polls last week. UT was No. 5 in the D1Baseball poll and No. 7 in the Baseball America rankings.
Collegiate Baseball had the Vols at No. 2 and the Rebels at No. 8, and USA Today listed Ole Miss as No. 2 and UT as No. 5.
The new polls will be released Monday.