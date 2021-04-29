KINGSPORT — In what will surely be an emotional afternoon, Sullivan South and Sullivan North meet on the baseball diamond one final time Friday before combining with Sullivan Central in August to form West Ridge High.
On Thursday, visiting South warmed up for the occasion with a 12-4 rout of North.
“All these games lately have been emotional,” said 18-year North boss Steve Dixon, a former Golden Raider whose club beat Central a week ago. “We had Senior Night on Monday and it was really tough.”
Anthony Richardson, who starred for the Rebels in the mid-1980s when rival North won a pair of AAA state championships, remembers the old days.
“Anytime we get a W it’s good,” South’s 19-year head coach said. “Of course, tomorrow will be different. Last one ever. I mean, it’s ... not going to be good.
“We’ve played some really good baseball games between the two of us.”
Richardson, slated to be the athletic director at West Ridge, and Dixon have both indicated this is the end of the line for them as head coaches.
“I might help somebody, but it’s the last of my head coaching run,” Dixon said.
FREE PASSES ALWAYS CRUCIAL
North pitchers Tyler DePriest and Seth Davis combined to hit four batters and walk 11, a fact not lost on Dixon. South scored six runs off the free passes.
“Double figures in walks,” Dixon said. “You can’t win doing that.”
The Rebels capitalized all day.
“You must be patient and not get in bad habits,” Richardson said. “I’m always telling them, ‘Swing at strikes, swing at strikes.’ You can’t be too anxious.”
DePriest took the loss, but allowed only five runs through his five innings.
The Rebels, up 7-4 after six innings, scored five runs in the seventh.
South starter Cody Pugh picked up the win, going four innings and allowing six of North’s eight hits. Jackson Dean struck out seven Raiders to gain a save.
OFFENSIVE STARS
South (16-6) overcame a 4-2 deficit after one inning to gain its 10th straight win.
Junior third baseman Sean Reed put the Rebels ahead to stay with a three-run home run to the opposite field in the top of the second.
“He’s been hitting it hard,” said Richardson, whose Rebels mustered just six hits. “When we hit it today, we hit it well.”
Brody Ratliff also went deep for South, a solo shot in the seventh. Teammate Isaac Haynie collected two doubles and an RBI, while Dean had an RBI as well.
Braydon Ketron banged a two-run double for the Raiders (8-13), while Davis had two base knocks and Parker Dean produced an RBI-single.