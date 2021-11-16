JOHNSON CITY — A couple of years ago, when Brandon Walker was inducted into the East Tennessee State Athletics Hall of Fame, he said he wanted to see his football records broken.
“I’m proud of it, but I would like to see somebody break it,” he said at the time. “That way the program is headed in the right direction.”
That was back in 2019.
Fast forward to 2021 and Walker’s rushing records are all about to be broken by Quay Holmes. And, like Walker had hoped, the program is headed in the right direction.
The Bucs’ star running back already broke Walker’s school records for touchdowns and points last week, and he’s poised to get the big one this week.
Holmes needs 86 yards to pass Walker as the school’s all-time leading rusher. He’ll try to break the record Saturday when the eighth-ranked Bucs play host to No. 21 Mercer in the game that will determine the Southern Conference champion.
“It’s finally coming to fruition,” said Walker, who rushed for 4,095 yards during his ETSU career. “That’s a good thing for the program. I’m very excited for the young man. I’ve seen him play a little bit. I’ve been to a couple of games. I’ve certainly been impressed.”
Holmes has Jacob Saylors as his wingman, a backup that could be starting at most other schools. While Holmes has his sights set on records, Saylors is doing pretty well himself. He’s also in the top 10 all-time in ETSU rushing, moving up to fourth with his school-record 266-yard effort last weekend, and has a chance at a 1,000-yard season.
Walker had Brian Edwards, who is third on the school’s all-time rushing list.
“It was good competition,” Walker said. “We kind of pushed one another during the season.”
Walker said when he was setting records, he wasn’t thinking about the numbers.
“It was going to war with my teammates,” he said. “The stats kind of came after the fact, when you had a chance to reflect. We looked back and said we did something awesome.”
Walker was the Southern Conference freshman of the year in 1996 and an all-conference selection a year later. He was part of the 1996 team that beat Villanova 35-29 in the first round of the NCAA Division I-AA playoffs in Johnson City before heading west to Montana, where the season came to an end.
If Holmes doesn’t get the mark this week against a stingy Mercer run defense, he’s almost certain to get it in the next game, ETSU’s’ first FCS playoff game. The Bucs are likely to earn a postseason bid regardless of Saturday’s outcome. Walker thinks it will come sooner than later.
“I know he’s going to get 86 yards,” Walker said. “I’m definitely excited about that record being broken.”
Holmes’ assault on Walker’s records has brought the former Buc into the limelight once again, and he’s enjoying the attention.
“We’re going back down Memory Lane and that's a good thing,” he said while pointing out that he and Holmes are practically neighbors. “He’s a Georgia running back. That’s something to brag about.”
Walker’s records aren't the only ones Holmes is chasing. Holmes comes into the game with 1,299 yards this season. Twenty-six more and he’ll surpass George Searcy for the most yards in a season.
When Walker was in Johnson City for his Hall of Fame induction on Sept. 20, 2019, Holmes’ rushing total was 1,160 yards in 16 games over two seasons. He’s certainly picked up the pace since.
“Quay’s been the model of consistency and dependability,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “We always say a player’s two greatest abilities are dependability and accountability. The guy just shows up every week, every day in practice and he kind of sets the pace. He set a standard that Jacob has tried to live up to, that the young backs have tried to live up to and the offensive line has tried to live up to.”