The annual State of Franklin Track Club awards banquet is coming up Saturday at Fall Branch School, and the two newest members of the club’s hall of fame will be inducted in a special ceremony.
Lynwood “Oscar” Wagner and Tom McCormack both have long lists of personal accomplishments.
OSCAR WAGNER
Wagner began running at a later age, starting only in 1995. He became the SFTC president in 2001 and served as secretary from 2013-14.
He’s also been a coordinator for the King & Queen of the Road Series as well as for the awards banquet.
He was the lead editor of the “Split Times” monthly magazine for five years and was the club’s lead timer for many years.
On the road, Wagner was a four-time champion of the State of Franklin’s King of the Road Series (1998, 1999, 2000, 2012) and was voted most improved male runner in 1997.
He holds state age group records for 65 at both 10 miles and 8 miles. He still holds the 51-year-olds record for 4 miles (22:58).
Mostly known for his measuring of local courses, he is an IAAF Grade B measurer and also has his own timing company.
Wagner said that his biggest thrill was winning the male masters title in the 1999 Crazy 8s 8K Run.
He spends some of his free time volunteering at the Tipton-Haynes Historic Site in Johnson City making sorghum and maple syrup.
TOM McCORMACK
McCormack’s career is well documented from his time at East Tennessee State. He has arguably had more success as a master’s runner, though: His average of 90.51% age-graded results from 2014 is world class.
McCormack was the individual USATF Grand Prix champion in the 60-64 age group for 2014 when he was named USATF Male Masters Runner of the Year. The award goes to the outstanding male masters long distance runner in the United States, and all runners 40 and older are considered.
He also won at the 2013 USATF Masters Cross Country Championships 5K in Flemington, New Jersey where he placed first in the 60-64 age group with a time of 17:17. He was second in the age-graded category at 92.83%.
Later that year, McCormack placed first in the 60-64 age group at the USA National 12K Road Racing Championships in Alexandria, Virginia, finishing in 43:04. His time broke the U.S. age-group record, eclipsing the record of 43:43 from 2000. He was age-graded at 93.79%.
McCormack holds state age-group records for the mile at ages 57, 58, 59, 60, 61 and 62, and he holds 5K marks at ages 58, 59, 61, 62, 63 and 64.