The quality of field events started to take off in the early part of the 21st century in Northeast Tennessee.
Triple jump is one of the most technical field events, but Volunteer High School’s Sanchez Releford made going through his phases look easy on his way to back-to-back Class A-AA state titles in 2000 and 2001.
A six-time all-state performer overall, Releford left a strong legacy behind in Church Hill as one of the most decorated athletes since the school opened in 1980.
He also wasn’t too shabby on the football field or the basketball court.
“I really wanted to put Volunteer on the map when I transferred there after my freshman year,” Releford said. “I had to go a lot of different places to practice because there was so much concrete at Volunteer, and we didn’t have the best facilities.”
OFF THE TRACK
“Football was always my sport, I felt like,” Releford said.
On the gridiron, Releford was one of the standout players for the Falcons. In his final three years, Volunteer posted a 13-17 record, but failed to reach the playoffs.
Under then-head coach Gene Venable, Relford earned all-state honors in Class 4A, which was a big honor.
“Back then, I really used track to stay in shape for football, and that’s when I was in the best shape of my life,” he said.
THE THREE PHASES
“I really started doing triple jump in the seventh grade, and it was really just an extension of doing long jump,” Releford said.
In his sophomore season of 1999, Releford made all-state in both the long (eighth; 19-4½) and triple jump (fourth; 43-10½) in his first appearance at the outdoor state meet.
“They always used to talk about going down to Chattanooga and competing at that big, blue track,” he said. “I always used to jump better down there simply because of that track. I felt like the atmosphere was amped up to another level when I got down there.”
Releford said there were a lot of people that helped him get better throughout his career, but one person that stood out was Science Hill coach Ronny Hill.
“(Hill) really showed me how to get my phases down and really helped me improve big time in my senior year,” he said.
In 2000, Releford achieved eternal glory by becoming the first male to win an individual track title for Volunteer by taking home the triple jump crown with a leap of 45-1.
“Winning it the first time was satisfying, but I knew I could do better,” he said.
BIG SENIOR SEASON
It became evident that there was a rivalry developing between Releford and Dobyns-Bennett’s Gerald Sensabaugh over who would be the best jumper in the area.
“Gerald and I were at D-B for a year at the same time, and there was a friendly competition going on, but it was to help both of us get better,” he said. “It’s always lovely to have someone that is so close to you in terms of how far Volunteer and D-B are from each other and how good we were.”
Sensabaugh wound up winning the Class AAA triple jump title with a leap of 46-11.
Releford did one better, though, skying for a final jump of 47-4¼ to win in his senior year.
“I remember I was only seven inches from breaking the state meet record,” he said. “I can remember who did it, too. It was this kid named Kevin Yeager from Farragut, who ended up going to Tennessee. I went to a few meets where he was there, and he could really jump.”
Releford also managed to nab the Times News Relays record at 45-10, which stood until D-B’s Jordan Jeffers broke it in 2016.
LOOKING BACK
“I did have some offers to go jump in college,” Releford siad. “I remember there was a coach from Marshall that came down and wanted me to come, but I was always so focused on football.”
With the way Releford was improving dramatically from his junior to senior year, it’s hard to imagine that with a little bit more technical work that he could have been a 50-foot triple jumper.
“What I really wanted to do was help put Volunteer on the same level in track as some of the other schools,” he said.