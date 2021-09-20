ELIZABETHTON — Dobyns-Bennett got the upper hand in its new rivalry with West Ridge, scoring a regional berth by two strokes in Monday’s District 1, Large Schools tournament at Elizabethton Golf Course.
Elizabethton won the team championship 303-308 over Science Hill. The Indians were third at 311 with the Wolves hots on their heels at 313.
Volunteer’s Jon Wes Lovelace was the individual medalist after shooting a 4-under 68 for a one-stroke win over Elizabethton’s Caleb Tipton.
For the Indians, the question was whether they could survive and advance in what was considered a rebuilding year after making the state tournament. They answered.
Ethan Lawson led D-B with a 1-over 73, one shot better than teammate Sam Barbour. Eli Murdock and John Helpinstine each shot 82 to complete the Tribe scoring.
“We’re very proud of ourselves. An outsider might look at it after what we did last year and then to finish third in the district ... but I’d put this district up against any in the state,” D-B coach Michael Holt said. “I felt like any of five teams could have walked out here victorious today. It’s survive and advance. I have to be pleased because we get to play golf again next week.”
The Indians were particularly strong on the front nine, where Lawson shot 35. They struggled some with putting on the back nine, but West Ridge had a little fall-off as well.
“We didn’t execute to our level on the back nine,” Holt said. “Sometimes that happens and you have to grind it out. Sometimes they don’t all fall or you don’t strike the ball well. But West Ridge put up a heck of a fight. Coach (Josh) Wooten and those guys, we have so much respect for them and don’t take anything for granted.”
Seth Robinette led West Ridge with a 3-over 75 and Caleb Royston shot 76. Both qualified as individuals for next week’s regionals at Link Hills in Greeneville.
The Wolves also counted Parker Leming's 79 and Grayson Mains' 83.
The other individual regional qualifiers were Lovelace and Daniel Boone teammates Aiden Hyder (74) and Austin Moody (78).
CHARGE TO VICTORY
Lovelace charged to the win with six birdies on the back nine after not making any on the front. He did make an eagle on No. 5 but also had some shots not go his way.
Lovelace insisted he didn’t change anything to score a 30 on the back, noting that his shots were more solid and the putts started dropping.
“I made the six birdies and didn’t make any bogeys on the back,” he said. “I didn’t try to do anything different. It was just my ball-striking started coming around. I struggled on the front, but on the back I started hitting it better. Golf is like that sometimes.”
He needed every one of those putts to hold off Tipton, whose bogey-free round consisted of 15 pars and three birdies.
LADY 'TOPPERS PREVAIL
Science Hill's edged D-B by three shots, 166-169, for the team championship. Rachel Smith shot 79 to lead the Lady ’Toppers, who also counted Elizabeth Walker's 87.
D-B counted a 79 from McKenzie Hauk and a 90 from Samia Izallelen.
Elizabethton and Daniel Boone finished regulation tied for third at 179 and went to a playoff for the final regional berth. Ashlynn Guy, who shot 93 for 18 holes, won the tiebreaker for Elizabethton when she nailed an 8-foot, right-to-left putt on the first playoff hole.
Hannah Miller added an 84 for the Lady Cyclones. The Lady Trailblazers got an 87 from Elsie Lunsford and a 90 from Haddie Lunsford.
The Lunsford sisters qualified for the regional tournament as individuals along with medalist Madeline Simcox of Tennessee High. Simcox blistered the course with a 5-under 67 for a 12-shot win.
Other individual qualifiers were West Ridge's Kirstyn Moore (88), Volunteer's Hannah Stewart (90) and Sullivan East's Tori Leonard (90).
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store. www.timesnews.net/site/app.html