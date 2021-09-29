CHURCH HILL — Ethyn Council looks adversity in the face and doesn’t bat an eyelash.
What the Volunteer senior cross country runner has been through in a short amount of time would make most folks buckle and break down.
But Council has taken all the negatives life has dealt him and has come through on the other side miles ahead of where he was.
“Going through what I did taught me to ignore the pain or whatever you’re going through and push through,” Council said. “I just always look ahead and see what’s up next.”
BOUNCING AROUND
To say that Council’s upbringing was challenging would be quite the understatement.
“I grew up with a family of nine, seven kids and two parents. For a few years there, I was taking care of six kids by myself,” Council said. “I was also trying to stay in school and help with the family. Taking care of my brothers and sisters wasn’t the easiest, and it gave me perspective on life with it not being fair all the time.
“My parents weren’t the best. My mom was in and out of jail, and my dad was never around. My grandparents couldn’t take care of us all single handedly, so they called DCS and we were in a foster home the next day.”
One can only imagine what it was like having to take care of six siblings while trying to focus on school work in such an early life development phase.
“I was put into foster care a couple of years ago, and I was moving home to home and I came to Danielle,” Council said. “It was hard going through all the legal stuff in my freshman year. I started to do track a little bit, never raced and had to quit because I wanted to focus on school.”
In January, Danielle Sparrow stepped in and adopted Council. He also has some other siblings that were adopted as well and attend Hawkins County schools.
“She adopted me, and it’s great not having to take care of kids and just be a normal teenager,” Council said. “(Danielle) has really pushed me to be the best that I can be and help me stay clean and out of trouble.”
FROM THE BACK TO THE FRONT
“I was at Church Hill Elementary picking up my little brother and sister one day,” Council said. “A teacher down there said that I looked like a runner, and she called (Jim) Ailshie to see if I could get on to the team.
“The next day, I showed up to the gym, gave me a jersey and said we’d have a meet on Saturday.”
Council was originally set on playing basketball for the Falcons, but he quickly turned to running after he met Ailshie.
Ailshie, one of the area’s all-time greats in terms of middle distance running, is now in his sixth year at the helm in Church Hill. He’s been around the sport for close to 45 years as both an athlete and a coach, but even he says Council is something special.
“A lot of people don’t know that Ethyn never ran cross country or track before he came here,” Ailshie said. “I’ve never seen anything like this. He’s been a pleasure to coach, and his progression, willingness to lead and work hard is an incredible story.”
In Council’s first cross country meet at Run for the Hills — one of the area’s hardest courses — he finished 77th and ran 27:28.7 for 5 kilometers. By the end of his first season, he had cut five minutes off his starting point.
“There was a lot of running and walking in that first race,” Council said. “I was doing a lot of bursting and then taking a break.”
Council now has a personal best of 16:34.6 in a little over two years of work and perseverance.
“I’ve just had the drive,” Council said. “I really want to get a scholarship so my mom doesn’t have to pay for college, and that pushes me. Seeing others do well has pushed me to do my best, too.”
Added Ailshie: “Since I’ve been here, he’s the first Volunteer runner to win a cross country race (Terry Hull Crawford Classic). There were some good teams in that particular race. I’ll be honest, I had a tear in my eye when that happened.”
LOOKING AHEAD
By time, Council is ranked second in Region 1 in the A/AA division behind Gatlinburg-Pittman’s Sam Fulton. Volunteer’s last individual region champion was Todd Skelton in 2003, who won the A/AA division with a time of 16:44.5 for the old 3-mile course at Daniel Boone.
Skelton, Fonda Arrington (1986) and Jacklyn Talbert (2003; Class A/AA) are the only region individual cross country champions in school history. The Falcons have never won a team title in either the boys or the girls meet.
The Falcons are currently ranked second in the region behind Sullivan East according to the virtual meet and could have a realistic shot at a podium finish at state if certain things fall their way.
“We’re probably eight-deep right now, and we’ve got a few others that would be on the varsity team three years ago,” Ailshie said. “We haven’t run our top seven yet this year. We’ve got five guys that have run 18:34 or faster, and we’ve got a few guys that are just coming back.
“It’s got to fall into place like every other team, but we’re in a good spot right now.”