BRISTOL, Tenn. — Mike Poe couldn’t have liked the murderer’s row at the beginning of his boys basketball team’s conference schedule, but now it all must look a bit downhill for the longtime prep coach at Volunteer.
The Falcons finished their four-game Upper Lakes Conference road trip with their fourth straight league win Wednesday night, this time having to go double overtime to subdue Tennessee High by a 68-66 count at Viking Hall.
Having already beaten Upper Lakes rivals Sullivan East, Elizabethton and Unicoi County, Poe has to like his club’s position at this point.
“Now we get to play them all at our place, and hopefully we can take care of business one at a time,” Poe said. “No way I would have thought we’d be 4-0 after four road games, but I’m proud of the kids.”
The Falcons, who made 24 of 32 free throws but had seven misses from the stripe during the overtimes, barely got it done against the scrappy Vikings.
“We missed five of our last six foul shots in the first overtime and a couple of big ones in the second overtime,” Poe said. “We had a chance to seal it away a number of times, but Tennessee High has a great player (6-foot-5 Brandon Dufore) and a bunch of role players making plays, and it was difficult.”
Volunteer broke free from a 64-64 deadlock when Garrison Barrett scored on a pretty post move with 1:05 left in the second OT.
Joltin Harrison and Jon Wes Lovelace both made one of two free throws thereafter to help the Falcons hang on.
The Vikings (7-12, 0-2) had a good look in the final two seconds, but Harrison blocked a Ty Hopson 10-foot runner at the buzzer to seal the deal.
“That’s probably over 1,000 games (as a head coach) so nothing surprises me,” Poe said. “But I’m having fun with this group and they’re really trying hard, and they keep making plays down the stretch of games.
“You can’t coach experience.”
Volunteer overcame a 30-26 deficit at halftime and trailed 46-41 heading into the final period, but the hustling Falcons found a way to complete their mission.
Harrison scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to even the count at 46.
Andrew Knittel, who made four 3-point bombs, led the winners with 19 points. Barrett and Lovelace each scored 13 points and Bradin Minton kicked in a dozen to provide excellent support.
Dufore led all scorers with 22 points. Zander Phillips notched 11 points and Colin Brown contributed 10 to the cause for coach Michael McMeans.
LADY FALCONS FLY
Veda Barton dumped in 17 points to pace four Lady Falcons in double figures as Volunteer claimed a runaway Upper Lakes Conference win over Tennessee High.
Audrey Evans scored 14 points, Kendra Huff added 13 and Jacie Begley contributed 12 for Volunteer (12-9, 2-2), which made 10 shots from beyond the 3-point arc. Huff hit three of the triples, Begley and Danielle Sizemore two each.
The Lady Falcons led 18-2 after one quarter and 40-14 at halftime.
Tennessee High (3-15, 0-1) received a game-high 19 points from Kendall Cross and 10 points from Anna Kate Kinch.