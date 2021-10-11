BULLS GAP — Five-time Late Model champion Dale Ball and eight-time track champion Danny James headlined the 2021 Volunteer Speedway Hall of Fame class recognized during Saturday night’s racing program.
Seventeen people are on the Hall of Fame list, and 14 of them were present Saturday night.
Johnson City’s Ball and his father, Walter, are the only father-son combination to win Late Model championships at the track. Dale Ball won five Late Model championships, including three in a row from 2010-12. He also earned titles at Kingsport Speedway and Newport Raceway as part of 105 career wins.
Newport’s James holds the record with eight Volunteer championships, six in the Street Stock class. He also has titles in Super Stock and Open Wheel Modified, winning 124 races over his career.
Two active drivers were included.
Jonesborough’s Bobby Mays is a five-time track champion at Volunteer in four separate classes. Mays, who still competes at the Bulls Gap dirt track in the Classic division, has an East Tennessee record with wins in seven types of dirt race cars.
Dandridge’s Warren McMahan is a second- generation racer whose father, Bill, competed in the first NASCAR race at Bristol. He is a four-time Super Stock champion and the Crate Late Model champion in 2006.
Some Hall of Famers had multiple roles.
Jonesborough’s Charlie Byrd made his mark as both a driver and the car owner for his son, Tim, a four-time Volunteer Speedway track champion. Brogie Broyles of Piney Flats was a championship driver in the old 6-cylinder division and a title-winning car owner.
The Ford family was recognized for their accomplishments on and off the track. Randy Ford was the 1996 Late Model champion and 35-time race winner. Tony and Teresa Ford started TNT Race Cars in 1994 in Johnson City before moving to a larger building in Piney Flats. Their son, Jensen, is one of the top Super Late Model racers in the region.
Kingsport’s Rick Norris won a track championship at Kingsport Speedway when it was still dirt. He drove for such notables as Scott Bloomquist and John A. Utsman and was Volunteer’s Super Late Model champion in 2004.
Newport’s Skimp Henry won 215 races over his career. Others included were Knoxville’s Mark Douglas, Mosheim’s Tim Frye, Rogersville’s David Bundren, Bean Station’s Mike Clonce and Bulls Gap’s Bobby Edens, a former assistant principal at Cherokee High School.
Randall Perry, the area’s most dedicated motorsports photographer with more than 30 years’ experience, is also part of the class. Besides his time at Volunteer, he has been the special events photographer for Bristol Motor Speedway and the official photographer at Kingsport Speedway and Lonesome Pine Raceway.
RACING ACTION
Seymour’s Rusty Ballenger earned a wire-to-wire win in Saturday’s Crate Late Model feature. Josh Henry finished second, followed by Kaede Loudy and Jacob Owens. Trey Bayne, younger brother of 2011 Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne, was fifth after starting on the outside pole.
Johnson City drivers Tim Maupin and Jackie Hughes finished seventh and 10th, respectively.
Parrottsville’s Wayne Rader took the flag-to-flag win in the Sportsman Late Model ranks, holding off Brad Seagle. Dustin Ratliff, Jed Emert and Billy Branch rounded out the top five. Josh Henry preceded his Crate Late Model run with a win in the Street Stock race. Shawn Henry finished second with JD Smith third, Wendell Williams fourth and Marvin Green Jr. fifth.
Marcus Mays was the Classic winner ahead of Charles Bates. Marcus’ father, Jeff Mays, was third, followed by Garrett Smith and Sarah Canning. Daniel Wright was the Front Wheel Drive winner, with Jason Ketron and James Burnette taking the other podium spots.