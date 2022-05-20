BRENTWOOD — On a brutally hot Friday in the mid-state, some competitors melted while others rose to the occasion on the second day of the TSSAA Division I state decathlon championships at Brentwood High School.
The top eight in each classification earned all-state honors.
Volunteer sophomore Grant Winegar was one that shined, claiming sixth in the Class AA event.
Winegar had the top mark in the shot put portion with a throw of over 39 feet and performed well in all of the other events, racking up 4,384 points.
Munford’s Christian Perez took home the gold medal with 5,374 points.
Also in the Class AA event, Greeneville’s Keelen Lester finished fifth with 4,410 points while teammate Morgan Leach finished seventh with 4,205 points, due in part to a win in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:35.50.
RINER TAKES NINTH
West Ridge senior Austin Riner finished ninth in the Class AAA event, scoring 4,916 points. He was in eighth place — the final all-state position — going into the grueling 1,500.
Farragut’s Dylan Stackhouse, who was ninth going into the final event, won the race with a time of 4:43.93 and secured enough points to pass Riner in the standings.
Brentwood’s Aiden Carter defended home turf with a brilliant come-from-behind effort on the second day to take the crown with 6,527 points.
Memphis Central’s Zavien Wolfe — the leader going into Friday — finished second with 6,222 points.
OTHER NOTABLES
In the Class A event, South Greene’s Dion Blair finished in eighth with 4,147 points. Blair’s teammate Hunter Burkey was 10th with 3,910.
Alcoa’s Charles Newman won the Class A event with 5,554.