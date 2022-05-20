BRENTWOOD — On a brutally hot Friday in the mid-state, some competitors melted while others rose to the occasion on the second day of the TSSAA Division I state decathlon championships at Brentwood.
Volunteer sophomore Grant Winegar was among those to shine, claiming sixth in the Class AA event and earning all-state honors.
Winegar had the top mark in the shot put portion with a throw of more than 39 feet and performed well in all of the other events to rack up 4,384 points.
Munford’s Christian Perez took home the Class AA gold medal with 5,374 points. Greeneville’s Keelen Lester finished fifth (4,410 points) and teammate Morgan Leach was seventh (4,205) after getting a big push from his win in the 1,500-meter run (4:35.50).
The top eight in each classification earned all-state honors.
RINER TAKES NINTH
West Ridge senior Austin Riner finished ninth in the Class AAA event, scoring 4,916 points. He was in eighth place — the final all-state position — going into the grueling 1,500.
Farragut’s Dylan Stackhouse, in ninth going into the final event, won the 1,500 in 4:43.93 to secure enough points to pass Riner in the standings.
Brentwood’s Aiden Carter defended home turf with a brilliant comeback effort on the second day to take the crown with 6,527 points. Memphis Central’s Zavien Wolfe — the leader going into Friday — finished second with 6,222.
OTHER NOTABLES
In the Class A event, South Greene’s Dion Blair finished in eighth with 4,147 points and teammate Hunter Burkey was 10th (3,910).
Alcoa’s Charles Newman (5,554 points) won the Class A title.