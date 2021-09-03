CHURCH HILL — The first win of the season was a meaningful one for the Volunteer football team.
The Falcons defeated Seymour on Friday 28-14, their first win over the Eagles since 1997 in only the ninth meeting between the squads and a key one in the grand scheme of the Region 1-4A playoff picture.
“Every win at Volunteer is special when you have a .286 winning percentage in 40-some years of football,” Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan said. “Credit to Seymour because they’re better than what I’ve seen on film.
“When you’re only playing five games in the region, starting off 1-0 is big. The top two are tough and that’s just the reality of it.”
Volunteer senior quarterback Garrison Barrett connected on 18 of 34 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns, the scores coming within a half-minute of each other.
Dawson Dykes hit paydirt first for the Falcons, diving into the end zone with 3:47 left in the opening quarter. Jared Counts also ran for a score, punching it in from a yard out with 11:11 to go in the quarter.
An Andrew Knittel interception with 1:30 left to play sealed the deal for Volunteer.
RALLYING POINT
With 7:57 left in the opening quarter, Falcons junior running back Thomas Galloway ran 6 yards for a first down inside the 30 but was injured on the play.
Galloway was taken out on a stretcher with what appeared to be an upper-leg injury. When he was carted off, the entire Volunteer team walked by his side to the ambulance.
“That was devastating,” McMillan said. “That’s probably the hardest thing I’ve been through in 15 years of coaching. Seeing a kid like him that’s turned himself into an excellent high school player is hard on me.”
Athletic director Jeremy Bailey said Galloway was in stable condition upon arrival at the hospital and will have surgery on Saturday.
The game was delayed about 20 minutes.
BIGGEST EIGHT MINUTES
The Falcons won what’s arguably the most critical eight minutes of any game, outscoring Seymour 21-0 in the final four minutes of the first half and first four minutes of the second.
In the last minute of the first half, the Volunteer offense turned on the jets.
Seymour punted with 2:14 left and Barrett engineered a drive that ended in a 3-yard touchdown pass to Cason Christian.
On the kickoff, Dykes recovered his own kick and Volunteer had the ball with good field position and 21.8 seconds to work with.
Three plays later, Barrett delivered a 30-yard dime to Heath Miller in the far corner of the end zone. What had been a tie game about two minutes earlier was suddenly leaning in favor of the home team.
“You hear Bill Belichek talk all the time about trying to win the last four of the first half and first four of the second half,” McMillan said. “We definitely did that because we scored 21 and they didn’t score.”
OVER HIS HEAD
Seymour’s real Achilles’ heel was five bad shotgun snaps.
The Eagles had the ball at the Volunteer 30 inside 10 minutes to go but had back-to-back snaps sail over the quarterback’s head.
Seymour went from second- and-9 to fourth-and-34 in the blink of an eye.
BOTTLING UP HARRIS
Volunteer held Brendon Harris, Seymour’s highly touted running back, in check most of the game. Harris managed only 28 yards on 16 carries with a TD.
The score was really a gift after Seymour blocked a Barrett punt that fell at the 1.
“We don’t block anybody on that quick kick and they get a 1-yard touchdown,” McMillan said. “Other than that one drive in the third quarter, the defense was pretty good all night long.”
Quarterback Eli Funck was the thorn in Volunteer’s side, hitting 10 of 26 passes for 73 yards and running 11 times for 13 yards and a score.
On the Eagles’ final four possessions, Volunteer held strong. The Falcons stopped Seymour twice on fourth down, forced a punt and had an interception.