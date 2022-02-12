BLOUNTVILLE — Volunteer's boys basketball team was victorious in a night of firsts Friday at West Ridge.
Fresh off winning the inaugural Upper Lakes Conference championship, the Falcons (20-10) scored 20 unanswered points in the second quarter en route to a 54-49 victory over the Wolves.
West Ridge celebrated its first Senior Night in basketball in front of a packed gym at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
The Wolves (16-13) opened the second quarter with a Cooper Johnson basket to cut Volunteer’s lead to one, 15-14. But the Falcons reeled off the next 20 points, getting eight from Cason Christian and six from Garrison Barrett. They held a 35-16 lead at halftime.
Barrett finished with a game-high 20 points. Christian had 10, and Bradin Minton and Andrew Knittel scored seven apiece.
“We got a lot of deflections and made some shots around the basket,” Volunteer coach Mike Poe said. “When you hit a few, the goal starts looking a little bigger and we got them on their heels. We knew at halftime they were going to come back. We didn’t think the game was over at any point because they can also score in bunches.”
West Ridge made a furious rally in the third quarter. Johnson scored 10 of his team-high 12 points in the period and the Wolves were within seven, 40-33, heading into the final frame. The tension increased in the final moments when Volunteer missed the front end of a 1-and-1 on three straight possessions.
Jon Wes Lovelace, his team clinging to a 50-47 lead, ended the suspense by hitting a pair of free throws with 17.5 seconds left. Barrett made two more free throws with eight seconds left for the final touches.
West Ridge coach John Dyer, who got 11 points each from Wade Witcher and Ty Bar, said the Wolves simply dug themselves too big of a hole.
“We played a terrible second quarter and it destroyed us,” Dyer said. “They’re too good of a basketball team to not play the way we can for 32 minutes. We let them get happy and when they’re that way, they’re tough. We played unbelievable the second half and cut it to three.
"But thanks to this West Ridge crowd though for the way they showed up. If they come again Tuesday (in the district tournament against David Crockett), I can promise they won’t see this again.”
Poe's squad checked off a second season goal — reaching 20 wins — along with the conference title, but the coach noted other goals remain out there.
ZONED OUT
The Lady Wolves (18-11) used a hard-to-penetrate 2-3 zone to shut down the Lady Falcons (17-12) in a 50-30 victory.
“I felt we did a good job defensively, although we didn’t rebound as well as I would have liked,” said West Ridge coach Kristi Walling, whose team held Volunteer to 11 first-half points. “But I was really pleased with the defense tonight. We were able to rotate different kids through and have a good Senior Night for our seniors.”
Alexis Hood, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, led the West Ridge charge in the second half. She matched Fallon Taylor with a team-best 10 points, Jaelyn West added eight and Allie Jordan seven.
Veda Barton scored the first nine points for Volunteer and closed with a game-high 13.