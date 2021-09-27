GREENEVILLE — Volunteer senior Jon Wes Lovelace knows how to play up to championship standards when it matters the most.
At Monday’s Region 1-AA golf tournament, Lovelace handled the Link Hills Country Club course to the tune of an even-par 71 to capture his third consecutive regional title and fourth state tournament berth. He also won the conference and district titles, making him a rare concurrent holder of all three tournament championships.
“It feels great to be the region champion again. It’s nice to do it my senior year,” Lovelace said. “I don’t think there was much pressure going into today. I had a bad start and it was tough trying to come back from that.
“The greens were super fast today and staying below the hole was the key on basically every hole. Early on I was putting really well and then on the back nine, my ball-striking started to come around.”
The top team and the top three individuals not on the region-winning team advanced to next week’s state tournament at Sevierville Golf Club.
Science Hill’s boys captured the team championship 310-316 over favored Greeneville.
John Cheek did not have his best day for the Hilltoppers, but his teammates stepped up with solid rounds.
“The course was playing really tough today and the scores show that,” Science Hill coach Kevin Vannoy said. “At this time of year, it comes down to the team and they really put up the scores. John did have an off day, but he did what he was supposed to. We knew that Greeneville was so loaded on the front end that we were going to have to do it as a team.
“Everybody had a part, and 1 through 5 played that part today. We’ve been here since July, getting up early in the morning and getting it. We were fortunate enough to come out here and beat a really good team today.”
District champion Elizabethton finished third, but Caleb Tipton pushed Lovelace most of the day before settling for a 72 and an individual state berth. Greeneville’s Alex Broyles was the other individual qualifier.
West Ridge senior Seth Robinette had a tough front nine, shooting 6 over that included a disheartening quadruple bogey on the par-5 ninth hole. He redeemed himself by playing the back nine in 4 under but missed a chance at a playoff for the last qualifying spot by one shot.
Robinette — then playing for Sullivan Central — missed qualifying for state by a single stroke last season, too.
SIMCOX DELIVERS THRILLING WIN
Tennessee High senior Madeline Simcox has gone relatively unchallenged most of the season, but she faced a battle Monday.
Simcox — who also won the conference and district titles earlier in the season — shot 1-over 72 and tied with Jefferson County’s Madison Cline for medalist honors.
They went to a playoff and battled it out for three playoff holes before Simcox finally ended the drama with a par putt on No. 10.
She became the first District 1 girls golfer to hold the conference, district and regional titles at the same time since fellow Lady Viking Addie Baggerly in 2016.
“It’s rewarding to see all that hard work pay off,” Simcox said. “I knew I could do it and it’s extremely rewarding. I don’t know if I would say it was nerve-racking (on the third playoff hole), but I was thinking that I had had enough and I wanted to get it done.
“I hit it well today. My irons were solid, but I had some difficulties if I missed them green and getting it up and down.”
Sevier County, led by JoJo Atchley’s 7-over 78, shot 160 to take the team title. Science Hill, in its first regional appearance as a team since 2014, was second at 171.
The Lady Hilltoppers’ Rachel Smith and Dobyns-Bennett’s McKenzie Hauk finished regulation tied at 12-over 83, forcing a playoff for the final individual state qualifier. Hauk won the playoff with a bogey on the first hole.