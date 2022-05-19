BRENTWOOD — Spring sports state championship season has begun.
On the first day of the TSSAA Division I decathlon and pentathlon, many Northeast Tennessee athletes performed admirably at Brentwood High School.
The top eight in each classification make the all-state team.
The Volunteer girls made a major statement in the Class AA pentathlon as two of the three participants ended up scoring, highlighted by Emily Christian finishing seventh with 2,246 points.
The other member of the Lady Falcons to score was Sara Winegar, who netted eighth with 2,215.
Amya Joy from Martin Luther King won the Class AA event with 2,830 points.
For the boys, Volunteer’s Grant Winegar sits in sixth place with 2,104 points after the opening day of competition in the decathlon.
Greeneville’s Morgan Leach (seventh; 2,102 points) and Keelen Lester (eighth; 2,053) are also in line to get the Greene Devils some points in the Class AA meet.
RINER’S DAY
West Ridge senior Austin Riner had a solid day at the office in the Class AAA event.
He currently sits in 10th with 2,325 points after the first day of competition and a little over 200 points out of eighth.
Zavien Wolfe of Memphis Central has a slim lead in the event with 3,006 points, leading Brentwood’s Aiden Carter by 14.
In the Class AAA pentathlon, Nolensville’s Elise Dobson was victorious by a wide margin of more than 500 points as she racked up 3,584 points.
OTHER NOTABLES
In the Class A events, South Greene’s Dion Blair is in eighth place with 1,921 points. Alcoa’s Charles Newman leads the event with 2,552.
On the girls side, South Greene’s Natalie Freise finished 10th with 1,988 points while teammate Ava Clark was 11th with 1,760.