BRISTOL, Tenn. — Real men do cry, and third-year Volunteer girls basketball coach Tyrone Smith didn’t try to hide it Wednesday night at Viking Hall after his Lady Falcons opened District 1-AAA tournament play with a gut-wrenching 35-33 win over Tennessee High.
The victory gave Volunteer its first Region 1-AAA berth in nearly a decade.
“I’m tearin’ up right now because we’ve put a lot of work in,” Smith said. “You know, Volunteer is not always at the top. Nine years ... we haven’t been to a regional tournament in nine years.
“This is for my community and my great coaching staff and my girls and for Church Hill and Volunteer. We’ve always been the laughingstock of everything. Everybody gives us last, but they’re going to have to respect us now.”
The boys also made a long-awaited postseason splash, beating Tennessee High 67-59 in Church Hill to earn their first region berth since 2006.
A child would lead the fifth-seeded Lady Falcons (13-13) to this victory, Volunteer’s first in three tries this season against the fourth-seeded Lady Vikings (9-13).
Powerful freshman pivot Veda Barton flashed an advanced skill set all evening, playing mostly with her back to the basket and finishing with a game-high 18 points. She feasted on terrific feeds and lobs from more-than-willing teammates.
The 5-foot-10 Barton was simply more than the Lady Vikings could handle.
“And we went to her all night, all night,” Smith said. “We trust her and she led us tonight.
“Veda Barton — learn that name.”
Unstoppable in the second half, Barton rescued Volunteer from a one-time 21-12 deficit.
Tennessee High led 21-14 at intermission, but the home team opened the door by missing 14 of its first 15 shots of the second half, and the Falcons seized their opportunity.
Barton scored on five of five low-post opportunities, Elise McKinney stuck back a missed shot and Emily Wyatt converted a strong fast-break drive, and with 6:57 left in the game the Falcons had completed a 16-3 spurt to gain a semi-comfortable 30-24 advantage.
A bold 3-point corner jumper by McKinney was also big, making it a 33-28 game.
Leading 33-32 with 1:25 to play, Volunteer survived three straight scoreless THS possessions before two Barton free throws provided the ultimate difference with 9.9 on the clock.
Tennessee High was led by the 16-point outing of slick pivot Tori Ryan.
Volunteer travels to Johnson City to face top-seeded Science Hill in Thursday night’s 6 o’clock semifinal at the new Topper Palace, before moving on to region play the following week.
Boys
VOLUNTEER 67, TENNESSEE HIGH 59
Reaching the region tournament for the first time in 15 years, the Falcons closed with a flourish.
“It was a great game to be a part of,” said Volunteer head coach Mike Poe, whose team will meet Dobyns-Bennett in the semifinals Thursday at 8 p.m. at the Van Huss Dome. “Both teams played extremely hard. We were fortunate enough to make some plays in the second half.”
The Vikings led 34-29 at halftime, but Volunteer (13-13) took control of the game by outscoring them 18-7 in the third quarter.
As usual, Volunteer had a balanced attack. Bradin Minton led the way with 14 pints while Jon Wes Lovelace and Eli Amyx each added 12. Garrison Barrett totaled 10 points.
For the Vikings, Wade Witcher led the way with 25 points. He hit four 3-pointers as the Vikings closed out the season with a record of 9-13. Nysiah Foote added 12 points while Brandon Dufore totaled 10.