Friday was a historic evening in two places that often get overlooked when it comes to high school football.
In Church Hill, Volunteer broke a school record for points scored in a game and completed one of the top week-to-week turnarounds in Northeast Tennessee history.
In Stoney Creek, Unaka defeated Happy Valley for the first time in 26 years and held a larger-classification opponent to single-digit points for the first time in 12 years.
FALCONS FLY HIGH
One week after getting bruised and battered by Greeneville, Volunteer produced a stunning 119-point turnaround.
“That point differential is crazy,” Falcons coach Jesse McMillan said. “It really is.”
The Greene Devils won 56-0 over the Falcons, who turned around and beat Johnson County 63-0. The total broke the school record of 55, which was set by last year’s team.
“Coming off the week before, I guess that made it even more special,” McMillan said. “We didn’t come in Monday with a bunch of ‘Poor me’ because of what Greeneville did to us. We had the best week of practice all year.
“I get emotional thinking about it because it says a lot about our kids. As bad as it has been down here for as long as it has been, to do this makes me really proud of the kids.”
McMillan said the blowout of Johnson County was a surprise.
“We were expecting a tougher game,” he said. “They have good players, and we were concerned about some of the things they have been doing. We played really hard. I tell our coaches all the time, I’ve been doing this a long time and we better appreciate this group. We have good kids.”
McMillan noted standout play from linebacker Jaiden Cutright (three first-quarter sacks), defensive lineman Ethan Rimer (several tackles for loss), linebacker/running back Jared Counts (playmaker on both sides of the ball) and tight end Garrett Winegar (six tackles on kickoffs and a sack). Also, Robbie Dale Bridgeman scored his first touchdown and also passed for a score.
“The excitement of our kids when he scored was pretty special,” McMillan said.
RANGERS ON THE RISE
In an already impressive season, Unaka’s 8-6 win was something else.
Friday was the first time the Rangers held a Class 2A or larger school to single digits since a 3-0 loss to Chuckey-Doak in 2009. And Unaka had beaten Happy Valley just once in their past 36 meetings, a 24-13 decision in 1995.
“This is a huge win for the kids, the program, and the whole community,” Rangers coach O’Brien Bennett said. “Happy Valley is a great program with a long tradition of success. There is great football all throughout Carter County. Hampton, Happy Valley, Cloudland and Elizabethton all have tremendous tradition and long-term success.
“We want to earn our way into being a part of that exclusive club. We want our games to be true rivalries, not just geographical ones, featuring competitive football games year in and year out. There’s only one way to do that, and that’s to win.”
Unaka trailed 6-0 at halftime, but quarterback Landon Ramsey scored from 5 yards out in the third quarter and running back Jamol Blamo powered in for the 2-point conversion.
“I’m so proud of our kids for the way they responded when they got down last night,” Bennett said. “We made some mistakes, turned the ball over, and overall didn’t play our best ballgame. We had every opportunity to ... let one mistake, one lost play, snowball into another defeat in the rivalry. But our kids really stepped up and picked each other up and played the next play.”
Standouts for the Rangers on defense included linemen Drew Smith and Brayden Powell, who were disruptive up front.
And the Rangers’ secondary came up big.
“Johnny Douglas, Isaiah White, Caleb Lydick, Takoda Freeman and Devin Ramsey all made huge plays on the back end,” Bennett said.
