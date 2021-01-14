CHURCH HILL — The Volunteer boys basketball team zoomed out to an early lead in Thursday night’s nonconference game, but had to hold off a hard-charging Sullivan Central team to win 84-77.
The Falcons led by 17 at halftime, only to see the lead dwindle to six points at the end of the third. Mike Poe’s outfit, however, went right back to what was working earlier in the game and it paid off.
Garrison Barrett racked up 30 points for Volunteer, including 13 in the fourth. He finished 10 of 15 from the field and 9-for-11 from the free throw line, making his final five attempts.
“I thought our kids played extremely hard all night,” Poe said. “We had four guys in double figures and you can hardly complain about that. This is an exciting bunch to coach, and they’ve bought in to what I want to do. Credit goes to them.”
Added Poe, “Garrison was having his way inside, and I told them during the timeout that he was having his way. We went away from it when they made their run and we went back to it.”
Heath Miller Laos had a solid night for Volunteer, netting 14 while Braden Minton tallied 13. Evan Berry also threw in 12.
The Falcons shot 29 of 61 from the field, but made only three shots from 3-point range while committing only five turnovers in the second half.
Central was led by Ethan Lane’s 29 points on 11-for-21 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free throw line. His 13-point third quarter output was part of a big rally for Central that ultimately came up short.
The Cougars netted 30 points in the third — four more than they scored all of the first half — on 13 of 19 shots from the field.
Joltin Harrison tallied 17 while Ty Barb finished with 12.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Poe said. “When somebody makes a run at you, you have to wait on your run.
“I like where this team is at right now.”
GIRLS Sullivan Central 62, Volunteer 59, OT
Somehow, the Lady Cougars found a way to win after being down twice and the chances of winning looking slim.
With 1:08 remaining in the overtime period and trailing 58-54, the Lady Cougars fought back and went on a 8-1 run to finish out the game.
Central had also been down by 11 midway through the fourth quarter and managed to come all the way back.
“That was a tough one and that was about our best win all year,” Central coach Kristi Walling said. “We didn’t hit shots early and I feel like our defense couldn’t get it together.”
Central’s Jaelyn West finished with a game- and career-high 28 points, 16 of which came after halftime. However, Bre Yarber’s smart playing down the stretch after picking up her fourth foul in the third quarter was what put the Lady Cougars over the top.
Yarber played the last 5:52 of regulation and the entire five-minute overtime period without fouling and finished with 20 points. She netted 14 after halftime and she had the go-ahead bucket in overtime with 33.4 seconds left.
“That’s something we talked about with her,” Walling said. “We were so far behind that we had to put her in and we would’ve rather her give up two than to foul.”
“I had to play a lot less aggressive than I usually do,” Yarber said. “Our thought process was to keep pushing the pedal because there was still a lot of time left.”
Volunteer’s Audrey Evans had a good night, shooting 7-for-11 from the field and finishing with 19 points. Aliyah Crawley chipped in with 14 while Kenady Knittel netted 11.
Central was only guilty of six turnovers in the second half and overtime while forcing eight but the Lady Falcons in the same span.