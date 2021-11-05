HENDERSONVILLE — The girls were the stars of the show on Friday at the TSSAA Class A-AA cross country meet at Sanders Ferry Park.
Tennessee High junior Zoe Arrington was the highest local finisher for either the boys or girls after covering the rolling 5-kilometer course in 19:27.5, which was good enough for seventh overall. She helped the Lady Vikings to a 10th-place finish in the team race.
“Considering all that I went through, I’m glad I didn’t shy away from the season,” Arrington said. “I kept going when I could’ve quit and I’m proud of myself for that. I did have big goals for this season and to not meet them is disappointing, but it fuels the fire for next year.”
The top 15 in each race earned all-state honors, and Sullivan East’s Mandy Lowery was among them after crossing 11th with a time of 20:06.6.
Lowery has been on the tough end of not making it to state several times in her career, but she was able to finish off her senior year of cross country with a bang.
“I was fighting for my life at the start and before we even got a quarter of the way in, I ate it,” Lowery said. “It took me a minute to recover from that.
“It’s super-exciting to be all-state and I don’t really know if its registered yet.”
Volunteer’s Jacie Begley also had a good finish, placing 25th with a time of 20:57.5. She helped lead the Lady Falcons to a 15th-place finish.
Murfreesboro Central Magnet’s Samantha Ouellette won the individual title in 18:31.3.
“The girls finished 15th out of the 32 teams entered and I was pretty pleased,” Volunteer coach Jim Ailshie said. “That’s quite an accomplishment and Jacie Begley had a personal best in the race by over 30 seconds.”
Central Magnet also won the team title, edging defending champion Signal Mountain 55-58.
VOLUNTEER BOYS PLACE HIGH
The Volunteer boys placed sixth overall, which was the highest finish for any local team in any division over the two-day state event.
The Falcons netted 220 points, a performance powered by Ethyn Council’s 27th-place finish. Council crossed the line in 17:31.6 and was the highest local finisher among the boys.
“We had five that came in the top third of the entire field and I would anticipate somewhere in the neighborhood of sixth,” Ailshie said. “For our first time being here and finishing in the top 10 is great. We’re going to keep working and continue to progress.
“Overall, I’m extremely pleased with how things went today.”
Cherokee’s Henry Brooks also had a notable high finish, placing 38th with a time of 17:51.9. University High’s Braden Williams crossed the line in 46th with a time of 17:58.1.
Jackson Martin of Creek Wood was the individual champion as he broke away from runner-up Will Douglas (Camden Central) with just over a kilometer to go. Martin’s final time was 15:41.6.
Central Magnet again edged out defending champion Signal Mountain in the team race, but it was closer on the boys side as Central Magnet only won by two points (74-76).