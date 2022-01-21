CHURCH HILL — With less than three minutes left in the opening quarter, the Volunteer boys basketball team was leading rival Cherokee by just one point, 12-11.
In what seemed like the blink of an eye to Falcons fans and a long, painful march for Chiefs followers, Volunteer proceeded to go on a 45-1 run and sped away to a 78-23 win.
“Up until tonight, we’ve played 21 games and only three of them have been (at home),” Volunteer coach Mike Poe said. “They were excited to play at home and I think that helped us make a lot of shots. We got in a rhythm and I’ve had that happen to me.
“It seemed like everybody we put out there was throwing them in from everywhere and they were going in.”
From the first quarter until 4:55 remained in the third, the Chiefs (0-19) did not make a field goal, missing 14 consecutive shots, and had 13 turnovers.
Volunteer’s offense steamrolled to 64.4% shooting and only two turnovers. Connor Haynes came off the bench and led the Falcons (15-7) with 19 points. Sharpshooter Jon Wes Lovelace finished with 18 despite not playing in the fourth quarter. Andrew Knittel added 13.
“We’ve got a lot of people that can handle and shoot the basketball,” Poe said. “We just need to continue to share it and find the open guy.”
Volunteer had seven other players score and all played valuable minutes for a defense that forced 22 turnovers. The enthusiastic crowd and raucous student section also played a big part.
The Chiefs were a woeful 8-for-31 from the field and went just 5-for-14 from the free-throw line. Joe Henley was the high man with six points.
The second half of the schedule sets up pretty well for Volunteer, which has already won four Upper Lakes Conference road games. Six of its final eight games are at home, including a Feb. 8 matchup with Class 4A Morristown East, which is ranked second in the latest polls.
“We go to Cocke County on Monday and then we only have one more road game after that,” Poe noted. “It’s laid out there for us if we can just take care of our business.”
LADY FALCONS FEND OFF CHIEFS
A suffocating defense and solid first-half offensive play was enough to lift the Lady Falcons to a 39-33 victory in their third meeting of the season with nonconference rival Cherokee.
Veda Barton led Volunteer (13-9) with 11 points and Audrey Evans had 10.
“It was good defense, but we have a problem when we’d get a turnover and then turn it back over,” Volunteer coach Tyrone Smith said. “What’s the point of turnovers if you turn it over and don’t get anything out of it?”
Anna Houck scored 10 points to lead Cherokee (10-12), which gave away the ball 20 times.
The third quarter, which saw more turnovers than points scored, was not pretty by any standard.
“We had a sloppy night,” Smith said. “We had 70 points at Tennessee High and we didn’t even get to 40 tonight. We missed a lot of open layups and had dumb plays, but that’s basketball. It’s a game of runs.”
The Lady Falcons had an excellent start to the rivalry contest, hitting their first six shots from the field while Cherokee only hit one of its first seven.
Barton established her presence early on, notching seven points in the first half. Volunteer’s defense was also hitting on all cylinders and forced 13 turnovers before halftime.
“Cherokee played hard tonight,” Smith said.
“Hats off to Cherokee because we had to pull our teeth out to get out of this one.”