CHURCH HILL — One of the area’s all-time great basketball coaches is calling it a career.
In an email to the Times News on Thursday, Volunteer athletic director Jeremy Bailey announced the retirement of boys head coach Mike Poe.
Poe came to Church Hill in 2018 and guided the Falcons to a 47-69 record over those four seasons, but this past season was the best. Volunteer made it to the sectional round for the first time since 1999 before falling at Clinton in a hotly-contested game down the stretch.
The Falcons finished with a 23-13 record.
“We would like to give thanks to Coach Poe and his family for love, dedication, time, sacrifices and years of coaching at Volunteer,” Bailey said in the release. “Coach Poe leaves the program in great standing as region runner-up and sectional qualifier.
“We are thankful that Mike’s career began and ended in Church Hill.”
Poe’s résumé speaks for itself.
After his playing days at the defunct Church Hill High School, Poe began his coaching career at Meigs County in 1981 as an assistant. In 1984, Poe took over head coaching duties and led the Tigers to the state semifinals in 1985 and 1986.
His squads appeared in four straight state tournaments and was named that league’s coach of the year in 1985, 1986 and 1987.
Poe then came back to Volunteer for one season (1987-88) before moving on to David Crockett in 1988. He led the Pioneers to the sectional tournament in 1990, won a conference championship in 1995 while also taking home coach of the year honors.
In 1996, Poe joined the staff at Science Hill under George Pitts. Following Pitts’ move to collegiate ranks, Poe took over in 1999 and had much success.
He was named Big 10 coach of the year in 2000, 2003 and 2004 with a sparkling record of 144-35 and two state tournament appearances.
The Hilltoppers made it to the Class AAA state finals in 2002 before falling to White Station, 59-45.
Poe guided his Johnson City squad to the Arby’s Classic title in 1999 and is the last local team to win the prestigious holiday tournament.
Even though Poe has had a lot of success at the prep level, he might be best known for his successes at Tennessee Wesleyan College.
In his 14 years at the helm beginning in 2004, the Bulldogs collected six conference championships and appeared in the NAIA national tournament five times.
His TWC teams set the school record for consecutive wins twice with 18 in 2012 and then 20 in 2014.
He left Tennessee Wesleyan with a record of 251-186 — the second-winningest coach in school history — and won coach of the year five times.
Poe leaves the coaching ranks with a high school record of 394-272 and 41 total seasons roaming the sidelines.