KINGSPORT — Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club has a new man taking care of the golf course.
Lucas Armstrong, an accomplished amateur golfer, has been hired as the club’s new course superintendent. Armstrong knows his way around the Donald Ross-designed course as a two-time winner of the club’s invitational tournament.
“There’s a lot of buzz out there because Lucas is on board,” Ridgefields owner Stan Pace said. “And people are really excited about having him here.”
Armstrong’s family owns Bays Mountain Golf Club in Church Hill, where he had been working before getting the call from Ridgefields. At first, he was hired as assistant superintendent. Then superintendent Bobby Holman decided to leave the club and Armstrong was promoted before his first week on the job had ended.
“He’s done a really good job already,” Pace said. “I thought it would take us a couple of weeks to start making improvements, but he’s gotten the course ready in two days. He plays golf. He knows what this course should look like.”
Armstrong, a graduate of Volunteer, played at East Tennessee State before graduating from Middle Tennessee State, where he was also an undergrad assistant coach for a while. He’s also won the East Tennessee Amateur and qualified for last year’s U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship.
He picked up a big win this summer at the Players Championship in Murfreesboro, where he made three birdies down the stretch in the final round to shoot 66 and win by one shot in a field that included professionals.
Armstrong’s Ridgefields Invitational championships came in 2019 and 2021. That tournament, once the top event in the area, was canceled this summer because of the condition of the course’s greens. Pace said at the time that a chemical burn from an equipment malfunction destroyed parts of the putting surfaces.
“We hated to cancel that tournament,” Pace said. “The greens were in really good shape back in the spring, but we’ve had some problems with them this summer. We’re going to start the day after Labor Day. We’re going to obviously aerify, but I’ve got a guy coming in from North Carolina to talk to us and find out exactly what he feels like we need to do. We’re going to have the greens back in excellent shape, whatever it takes.”