KINGSPORT — Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club has a new man taking care of the golf course.

Lucas Armstrong, an accomplished amateur golfer, has been hired as the club’s new course superintendent. Armstrong knows his way around the Donald Ross-designed course as a two-time winner of the club’s invitational tournament.

