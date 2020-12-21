KNOXVILLE — Tennessee won’t be playing in the Liberty Bowl after all.
The Vols pulled out of the New Year’s Eve bowl game after receiving positive coronavirus tests on Sunday and pausing all team activities, the university announced Monday.
“The test results revealed an increase in positive cases among student-athletes and staff and subsequent contact tracing. The decision was made in consultation with health officials, the Southeastern Conference and the AutoZone Liberty Bowl,” the university said in a release. “The student-athletes and staff affected are taking the appropriate safety measures in accordance with university, CDC and local health department guidelines.
“The University of Tennessee extends its sincere appreciation to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and the city of Memphis and is disappointed it will not be able to fulfill its commitment on New Year's Eve."
Coach Jeremy Pruitt was among those to test positive and is isolating at home.
“I am experiencing mild symptoms but doing fine,” Pruitt said in the UT release. “We are obviously disappointed that we will not be able to play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, but the health and safety of our student-athletes will always remain our top priority. I am especially proud of our team and medical staff in safely navigating through a unique season where we played all 10 of our regular-season games."
The Vols (3-7) had been scheduled to play West Virginia (5-4) on Dec. 31.