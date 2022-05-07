LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tennessee and Kentucky will have to continue Game 2 of their Southeastern Conference baseball series on Saturday after heavy rain and lightning in the area forced suspension of play at Kentucky Proud Park.
The Wildcats led 4-2 on Friday when the game, which also started 43 minutes late because of lightning in the area, was stopped in the top of the eighth inning.
Action will resume Saturday at 2 p.m. The series finale, which per SEC rules will go seven innings, will begin about 40 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game.
Kentucky (25-20, 8-14) won Thursday night’s series opener, pulling out a 3-2 victory in 13 innings. The top-ranked Vols (41-4, 19-3) mustered only five hits — three by Jorel Ortega — against four Wildcats pitchers.
In the bottom of the 13th, John Thrasher hit a two-out triple off a pitch from Mark McLaughlin, UT’s fifth hurler of the game. One batter later Alonzo Rubalcaba’s RBI single ended it.
Closer Tyler Guilfoil kept the Wildcats in the game by throwing six shutout innings of relief. The junior right-hander gave up just one hit and struck out four in picking up his first win of the season.