Tennessee will play West Virginia on New Year's Eve in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis.
The teams have met only once before, in Jeremy Pruitt's debut as the Vols' coach in 2018. The Mountaineers won 40-14 in a neutral-site game in Charlotte, North Carolina, to open the 2018 season.
Tennessee (3-7) goes into the bowl game having lost seven of its last eight games after opening the season with wins against South Carolina and Missouri. The NCAA waived the number of wins required to participate in a bowl game during this pandemic-impacted season.
West Virginia (5-4) is going to a bowl game for the first time under second-year coach Neal Brown.
Kickoff on Dec. 31 is set for 4 p.m.
West Virginia (5-4 Big 12) vs. Tennessee (3-7 SEC)
TOP PLAYERS
West Virginia: Junior running back Leddie Brown ranks second in the Big 12 in rushing yards per game (105.0) and third in rushing touchdowns (nine). His 945 yards rushing are more than the entire team had last season. Senior Darius Stills, the conference's defensive lineman of the year, has 7½ tackles for loss, 3½ sacks and an interception.
Tennessee: Sophomore RB Eric Gray ranks fourth in the Southeastern Conference with 772 yards rushing and has a team-leading six touchdowns (four rushing, two receiving). LBs Deandre Johnson and Kivon Bennett have five sacks apiece (tied for fifth in the SEC). Johnson has two forced fumbles and Bennett has one fumble recovery.
NOTABLE
West Virginia: Linebacker Tony Fields, the Big 12's leading tackler, announced earlier this month he will skip the Mountaineers' bowl game to focus on his preparations for the NFL draft. But safety Scottie Young, who arrived at West Virginia in August, announced Sunday on Twitter that the NCAA will allow him to play in the bowl. Both Fields and Young transferred this season from Arizona.
Tennessee: Gray was named Tennessee's Mr. Football three times while starring at Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis.
BOWL HISTORY
West Virginia: WVU is 0-2 all-time in the Liberty Bowl and 15-22 in all bowl games. The Mountaineers lost to Utah 32-6 in 1964 — which was played in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and was the first bowl game played indoors — and also lost 45-37 to Texas A&M in 2014.
Tennessee: It will be Tennessee's fourth Liberty Bowl appearance, and its first since a win over Minnesota in 1986. The Vols have won their last four bowl games, including a 23-22 win over Indiana in last January's Gator Bowl, which snapped a streak of three consecutive seasons without a bowl berth.