KNOXVILLE — Tennessee’s first season under Josh Heupel will culminate in a matchup with Purdue in the Music City Bowl.
The Vols (7-5) and Boilermakers (8-4) will meet on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 3 p.m. The game at Nashville's Nissan Stadium is to be shown on ESPN.
"It's a great opportunity for us to put the finishing touches on the positive momentum we have created over our first 11 months," Heupel said in a school release. "I am especially thrilled for our seniors who get one more chance to compete.
"Purdue is an outstanding and well-coached team. I look forward to seeing all of Vol Nation in Nashville, and I know our team has appreciated your support the entire season.”
Heupel is the fifth UT coach in the past 70 years to lead the Vols to a bowl berth — their 54th all time — in his debut season.
Tennessee finished third in the Southeastern Conference’s Eastern Division after winning three of its final four games. Purdue knocked off then-No. 2 Iowa and then-No. 3 Michigan State on its way to a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten West.
The Vols and Boilermakers have meet once before. Purdue edged UT 27-22 in the 1979 Bluebonnet Bowl.
Tennessee has played in the Music City Bowl twice before, falling to North Carolina 30-27 in double overtime in 2010 and beating Nebraska 38-24 in 2016. Purdue’s one prior trip to the Music City Bowl ended with a 63-18 loss to Auburn in 2018.