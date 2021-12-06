Music City banner
UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE ATHLETICS

KNOXVILLE — Tennessee’s first season under Josh Heupel will culminate in a matchup with Purdue in the Music City Bowl.

The Vols (7-5) and Boilermakers (8-4) will meet on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 3 p.m. The game at Nashville's Nissan Stadium is to be shown on ESPN.

"It's a great opportunity for us to put the finishing touches on the positive momentum we have created over our first 11 months," Heupel said in a school release. "I am especially thrilled for our seniors who get one more chance to compete.

Vols look to finish Heupel's debut season strong vs Vandy

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has the Vols in the postseason in his first year in Knoxville.

"Purdue is an outstanding and well-coached team. I look forward to seeing all of Vol Nation in Nashville, and I know our team has appreciated your support the entire season.”

Heupel is the fifth UT coach in the past 70 years to lead the Vols to a bowl berth — their 54th all time — in his debut season.

Tennessee finished third in the Southeastern Conference’s Eastern Division after winning three of its final four games. Purdue knocked off then-No. 2 Iowa and then-No. 3 Michigan State on its way to a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten West.

The Vols and Boilermakers have meet once before. Purdue edged UT 27-22 in the 1979 Bluebonnet Bowl.

Tennessee has played in the Music City Bowl twice before, falling to North Carolina 30-27 in double overtime in 2010 and beating Nebraska 38-24 in 2016. Purdue’s one prior trip to the Music City Bowl ended with a 63-18 loss to Auburn in 2018.

Tickets are on sale now.

Recommended Videos